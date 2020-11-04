Indicators: Renko Indicator
Hi,
Do you have a version for MT5?
Tks
No
Only working with offline charts??
The RenkoLiveChart_v600_indi is placed on a M1 chart and the Renko chart generated as an offline M7 * chart. See: File → Open Offline.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5?Filter=renko&=&=
Check out Market, MT5, search "Renko"
MQL5 Market: MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
A Market of Applications for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4
Can you make a custom indicator similar to this, where a heiken ashi chart is generated as an offline chart ?
Does it repaint or not????
I know that the boxes should not overlap. But in a strategy tester, it does not work correctly.
Could someone make a version where we have a bar of a double size when direction changes instead of normal box size?
I tried to make it work by doing some changes, but after these, it stops updating the Live Bid price.
PLEASE SEE HERE FOR BETTER ALTERNATIVES
- https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=9693251#post9693251
- https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=9187919#post9187919
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Renko Indicator:
RenkoLiveChart_v600 version 6 indicator converted from RenkoLiveChart_v600 version 6 Expert Advisor.
Author: file45