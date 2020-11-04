Indicators: Renko Indicator

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Renko Indicator:

RenkoLiveChart_v600 version 6 indicator converted from RenkoLiveChart_v600 version 6 Expert Advisor.

Renko Chart

Author: file45

 

Hi, 

Do you have a version for MT5?

 

Tks 

 
No
 

Only working with offline charts??

 
The RenkoLiveChart_v600_indi is placed on a M1 chart and the Renko chart generated as an offline M7 * chart. See: File → Open Offline.
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/mt5?Filter=renko&=&=


Check out Market, MT5, search "Renko"

MQL5 Market: MetaTrader 5
MQL5 Market: MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
A Market of Applications for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4
 
Can you make a custom indicator similar to this, where a heiken ashi chart is generated as an offline chart ?
 

Does it repaint or not????

 

I know that the boxes should not overlap. But in a strategy tester, it does not work correctly.

Could someone make a version where we have a bar of a double size when direction changes instead of normal box size?


I tried to make it work by doing some changes, but after these, it stops updating the Live Bid price.

Indicators: Renko Indicator
Indicators: Renko Indicator
  • 2016.05.12
  • www.mql5.com
Renko Indicator: Author: file45...
 
file45:

PLEASE SEE HERE FOR BETTER ALTERNATIVES 

- https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=9693251#post9693251

- https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?p=9187919#post9187919

Will check them out, thanks for the suggestion. 
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