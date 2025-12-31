Service desk!!! When it will work successively?!

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Hello, MQL5 colleagues!!!

I have one offer about work of the Service Desk(SD):

I think we should select or request some persons for work in SD successively and off the reel(24/7/365)!!!

Can we do this generally?  Have are some volunteers or should create new vacancy?

This will help to quality of work of the "mql5.com"?

Just we are wanted working fast and timely!!!

Waiting your ideas.

Thanks in advance!!!
 
Such a brilliant idea!!
 
The idea is not replaceable !!! But I think anyway staffs of Service Desk is not seen it.
 
In my opinion there a Service Desk something happened?! Hope this will fixed soon!!!
 
Shukurjon Beknazarov:
In my opinion there a Service Desk something happened?! Hope this will fixed soon!!!
Try contact to Josh
 
Trinh Dat:
Try contact to Josh

It's Rosh, not Josh

And I am not sure he will be happy to receive all complaints.

 

Alain Verleyen:

I am not sure he will be happy to receive all complaints.

Why? Can we request or ask anything from them? Just we wanting work fast and timely!
 
Shukurjon Beknazarov:
Why? Can we request or ask anything from them? Just we wanting work fast and timely!
It was national holidays since 1st till 9 of May included, and if service desk guys are working in the office institutionally so they should follow those holiday's days (because the office may be closed for national holidays, and I do not think they are working at home for example).
It is the first working day for today (banks, offices and the other institutions in the country are opened today). Example: do you see the dates for servicedesk tickets the users uploaded on this page? 6th of May, 7th of May ... holiday time ....
So, it is better to wait (I do not think they will forget about any ticket).
 
Trinh Dat:
Try contact to Josh

Rosh ! Yes, I know he is a good man. He helped me a few times. But I think now he is also out the site.

 

I heard that they plan to launch the next built of mt5 and I assume that they are quite under pressure right now...

Beside that it's my experience that all of a sudden a long time 'not-answered' issue is treated - so just be patient.

 
Carl Schreiber:
I heard that they plan to launch the next built of mt5 and I assume that they are quite under pressure right now...
Should be May, 12th.
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