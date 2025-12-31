Service desk!!! When it will work successively?!
Such a brilliant idea!!
The idea is not replaceable !!! But I think anyway staffs of Service Desk is not seen it.
In my opinion there a Service Desk something happened?! Hope this will fixed soon!!!
Why? Can we request or ask anything from them? Just we wanting work fast and timely!
Alain Verleyen:
Alain Verleyen:
I am not sure he will be happy to receive all complaints.
Shukurjon Beknazarov:It was national holidays since 1st till 9 of May included, and if service desk guys are working in the office institutionally so they should follow those holiday's days (because the office may be closed for national holidays, and I do not think they are working at home for example).
Why? Can we request or ask anything from them? Just we wanting work fast and timely!
Why? Can we request or ask anything from them? Just we wanting work fast and timely!
It is the first working day for today (banks, offices and the other institutions in the country are opened today). Example: do you see the dates for servicedesk tickets the users uploaded on this page? 6th of May, 7th of May ... holiday time ....
So, it is better to wait (I do not think they will forget about any ticket).
I heard that they plan to launch the next built of mt5 and I assume that they are quite under pressure right now...
Beside that it's my experience that all of a sudden a long time 'not-answered' issue is treated - so just be patient.
Carl Schreiber:Should be May, 12th.
I heard that they plan to launch the next built of mt5 and I assume that they are quite under pressure right now...
I heard that they plan to launch the next built of mt5 and I assume that they are quite under pressure right now...
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I have one offer about work of the Service Desk(SD):
I think we should select or request some persons for work in SD successively and off the reel(24/7/365)!!!
Can we do this generally? Have are some volunteers or should create new vacancy?
This will help to quality of work of the "mql5.com"?
Just we are wanted working fast and timely!!!
Waiting your ideas.
Thanks in advance!!!