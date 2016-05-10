Do you think Forex Broker should have a system to accept the signal for 'Close All' orders?

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  • 46% (19)
  • 37% (15)
  • 17% (7)
Total voters: 41
 
Each time you send out a buy or sell order, the Forex broker have a built in system to execute that signal as a buy or as a sell signal.

Do you think Forex Broker should create a built in signal for "Close All" orders in their system.

This way, EA can send them a 'Close All" orders signal and their system will automatically close all orders at the exact price without closing one order at a time.

The current system Forex Brokers have, only close one order at a time. Lag can occur and cause price to move up or down too fast from the price you want to close out all the orders.
 
It would be easier if done.
 

I think that for some people who know what they are doing it could be useful

but I am sure it could be also dangerous if such option will be available for the average user

 
Laurentiu Octavian Niculescu:

I think that for some people who know what they are doing it could be useful

but I am sure it could be also dangerous if such option will be available for the average user

Agree. It will be needed to add 3 confirmations
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