Is it important to add Broker's Spread setting in EA?
- Should MT5 strategy tester add custom spread value?
- Should Broker's Spread be paid at the end of every trading day?
- MT4 strategy tester is not reliable
Higher spread affect badly on trading
floated spread might be killer if it goes increasing
specially with whom are planning to place trade(s) with very fast close and low TP
Depends on the strategy used.
For sure it matters.
It depends on the strategy + account type + broker ...
So, I believe there will not be a definite answer for this question.
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