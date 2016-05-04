Is it important to add Broker's Spread setting in EA?

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  • 67% (22)
  • 15% (5)
  • 18% (6)
Total voters: 33
 
Please leave a comment letting others know why you do or do not think it is important for EA to have spread setting.
 

Higher spread affect badly on trading

floated spread might be killer if it goes increasing

specially with whom are planning to place trade(s) with very fast close and low TP

 
Depends on the strategy used.
 
For sure it matters.
 

It depends on the strategy + account type + broker ...

So, I believe there will not be a definite answer for this question.

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