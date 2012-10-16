Can't find signals page in the MT5 terminal
Hello,
I setup MT5 and have a demo account, but I can't find signals page in the MT5 termina, why?
Thanks for you in advance!
whats the build and where did you download it from?
build has to be 705 or later, and some brokers version dont have that tab on the tool box.
so, did anybody find the real broker which has the tab?
It's not completely clear to me the system with wich I can obtain the signals from the cjhampionship.
I subscribed the signals of four partecipants and I open a demo account with Alpari MT5.
Now, what more have I to do to receive the signals?
See the article How to Be an Investor with the "Signals" Service
Rosh:
See the article How to Be an Investor with the "Signals" Service
Thank you rosh, but does not appear the window signal!!
Hi,
I could not get my Alpari MT5 terminal to update the build ( To find the build number / date, click: Help >> About ).
So, I downloaded the most recent build from here:
I then logged into my Alpari account using my login, password and the Alpari server. All seems to be good...
Is the problem resolve? I mean Is there Signal tab on Option ?
Because As I check, even build 712, but still there is no signal tab on metatrader from other than MetaQuotes. We'll see if MetaQuotes will solve this problem.
My metatrader 5 is build 712. so it should be good, but the window signal does not appear!!
