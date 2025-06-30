Help Cant download Indicators using Mac

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Hi There;

 

Can anyone assist me to show how you can download Indicators from MQL5 using a Mac. Every time I press download it defaults to ( have you download MT4 & is it open) I click yes it just disappear and when I go back to MT 4 download its not there so where is it downloaded too . It may be becose I am not opening MQL5 from the MT 4 email update??? or some thing..

Thanks 

Tom 

 

 

 
Tom Toke:

Hi There;

 

Can anyone assist me to show how you can download Indicators from MQL5 using a Mac. Every time I press download it defaults to ( have you download MT4 & is it open) I click yes it just disappear and when I go back to MT 4 download its not there so where is it downloaded too . It may be becose I am not opening MQL5 from the MT 4 email update??? or some thing..

Thanks 

Tom 

 

 

1) make sure u have open mt4

2) make sure u login to mql via mt4 options, community tab

3) click on "market" tab on mt4 (its located at the bottom of mt4 together with trades/history etc tabs)

4) there are tabs on this market tab, eg experts, indicators etc, click on the indicators tab (refer pic I attached)

5) there is a search box on top RHS, type in the name of the indicator you wanted to download. Once you have found it, click it to download

6) indicators go into indicator folder on mt4

7) read your journal log, some messages should be there that you have downloaded this indicator

* I dont use mac, but mt4 is supported on it, functions of mt4 should remain the same. Hope this helps

* pls also right click against the indicators folder on mt4 and select "refresh" so that you could view the indicator in the folder

Files:
market_tab.png  289 kb
 
Tom Toke:

Hi There;

 

Can anyone assist me to show how you can download Indicators from MQL5 using a Mac. Every time I press download it defaults to ( have you download MT4 & is it open) I click yes it just disappear and when I go back to MT 4 download its not there so where is it downloaded too . It may be becose I am not opening MQL5 from the MT 4 email update??? or some thing..

Thanks 

Tom 

 

 

Market?
Market does not work with Mac.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Internet Browser Requirements

Alexey Petrov, 2013.01.17 10:51

...

Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in MetaTrader terminal

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Internet Browser Requirements

Alexey Petrov, 2013.01.18 09:06

Internet Explorer is a system component, even if you uninstall it will not be removed completely, you'll just be unable to start its executable file (and some other things). Its core files used by OS and other applications will stay. You can read more here.



 
If I am not mistaken, "market" tab works fine on Mac when used through ParallelsDesktop or VirtualBox ...
 

another method

1) login to mql via this site

2) on the search text box (top RHS), search for the name of the indicator OR

a) click on "Market" menu option on top

b) on LHS there is a column menu for MT4 as well as MT5, click on appropriate section as well as category "Indicators" (see pic)


3) on this Market page search for the name of the indcator (refer attached pic)


4) Click on the indicator you wanted (see example of indicator I wanted). Click download. I have not tried this method, its similar to signal subscription whereby if you subscribe/download via MQL site instead of mt4, it will likely popup and ask you where you wanted it. You may need to open mt4 on local PC to "force"/"encourage" it to download to right mt4 if its free, if not, its best you open mt4 on your vps where you have first purchased the product, you are limited to usually maximum of 5 download for 5 IP addresses but unlimited if you want install same indicators to different mt4 in the same IP

 
Hi everyone,
I am running MT5 on iMac (Big Sur) and every time I tried to download an indicator, I'll get this pop up. MT5 is currently open and running. What did I do wrong here? Anyone facing the same issue? 
 
Primakayang #:
every time I tried to download an indicator
I do not have Mac computer ... but from what I know - it is necessary to download indicator directly from Metatrader (not from webpage/showcase).
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