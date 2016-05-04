Metatrader 5 - Takes alot of memory when cycling a chart through symbols - page 3

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twalk:

My 2 cents is that you are not freeing memory with "delete symbols" alone.

Try this:

I tried this it did not work. Memory still kept increasing. Thanks for the input though.
 
Carl Schreiber:

Have you tried to setTERMINAL_MAXBARS with TerminalInfoInteger(..) to a reasonable small value?

Beside that you have:

TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL

Physical memory in the system, Mb

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL

Memory available to the process of the terminal , Mb

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE

Free memory of the terminal process, Mb

int

TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED

Memory used by the terminal , Mb

int


to check where's the crux of the matter.

I'll play with the TERMINAL_MAXBARS later however I suspect this will just make it increase slower instead of stopping the memory increase.

Will get some feedback on the memory usage and feedback on this thread.

 
Today my MT is on 1,3 GB. Trust me this is not an EA problem.
 
gr101:
I can't understand why you are changing every three seconds period and character graphics?
 
Karputov Vladimir:
I can't understand why you are changing every three seconds period and character graphics?

If you do this and you have a set of indicators it is absolutely clear what happens.

MT4 can't get rid of loaded indicators incl. their memory!

If you request the indicator with a new set of variables the 'old' one is not eliminated but still remains as a kind of a zombi.

May be you can see that in the TaskManager where the no. of threads is increasing too - but I can't remember.

And this way it is very, very easy to crash your pc by loading again and again the same indicator with only one different parameter.

I don't know whether mt5 is able to release its indicators as it is differently organized.

 
Carl Schreiber:

If you do this and you have a set of indicators it is absolutely clear what happens.

MT4 can't get rid of loaded indicators incl. their memory!

If you request the indicator with a new set of variables the 'old' one is not eliminated but still remains as a kind of a zombi.

May be you can see that in the TaskManager where the no. of threads is increasing too - but I can't remember.

And this way it is very, very easy to crash your pc by loading again and again the same indicator with only one different parameter.

I don't know whether mt5 is able to release its indicators as it is different organized.

This theme about MetaTrader 5. Please do not write on MetaTrader 4.
 
Daniela Bluemel:
Today my MT is on 1,3 GB. Trust me this is not an EA problem.
Memory used is highly correlated to "Max bars in chart". Maybe you should check that ?
Charts - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help
Charts - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
Charts show the dynamics of symbol price changes. Charts settings and history data parameters are grouped in this tab. Changing of parameters in...
 
I haven't noticed when discussion with MT5 has passed to MT4.  If a question of MT4 - I pass.
  
EventSetMillisecondTimer( );
Is also crucial.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
I haven't noticed when discussion with MT5 has passed to MT4.  If a question of MT4 - I pass.
It's both. Funny not ?
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