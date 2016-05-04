Metatrader 5 - Takes alot of memory when cycling a chart through symbols - page 3
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My 2 cents is that you are not freeing memory with "delete symbols" alone.
Try this:
Have you tried to setTERMINAL_MAXBARS with TerminalInfoInteger(..) to a reasonable small value?
Beside that you have:
TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL
Physical memory in the system, Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL
Memory available to the process of the terminal , Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE
Free memory of the terminal process, Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED
Memory used by the terminal , Mb
int
to check where's the crux of the matter.
I'll play with the TERMINAL_MAXBARS later however I suspect this will just make it increase slower instead of stopping the memory increase.
Will get some feedback on the memory usage and feedback on this thread.
I can't understand why you are changing every three seconds period and character graphics?
If you do this and you have a set of indicators it is absolutely clear what happens.
MT4 can't get rid of loaded indicators incl. their memory!
If you request the indicator with a new set of variables the 'old' one is not eliminated but still remains as a kind of a zombi.
May be you can see that in the TaskManager where the no. of threads is increasing too - but I can't remember.
And this way it is very, very easy to crash your pc by loading again and again the same indicator with only one different parameter.
I don't know whether mt5 is able to release its indicators as it is differently organized.
If you do this and you have a set of indicators it is absolutely clear what happens.
MT4 can't get rid of loaded indicators incl. their memory!
If you request the indicator with a new set of variables the 'old' one is not eliminated but still remains as a kind of a zombi.
May be you can see that in the TaskManager where the no. of threads is increasing too - but I can't remember.
And this way it is very, very easy to crash your pc by loading again and again the same indicator with only one different parameter.
I don't know whether mt5 is able to release its indicators as it is different organized.
Today my MT is on 1,3 GB. Trust me this is not an EA problem.
EventSetMillisecondTimer( );Is also crucial.
I haven't noticed when discussion with MT5 has passed to MT4. If a question of MT4 - I pass.