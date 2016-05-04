Metatrader 5 - Takes alot of memory when cycling a chart through symbols - page 2
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I put it on Windows Server 12 R2 and that also pushes the memory up.
Let me monitor this for a while and give feedback on this thread.
It's currently 650 Mb
I didn't change anything, just keep it running.
Thanks for the feedback.
Think I will upgrade to Windows 10 and see if that makes a difference.
That script earlier in the thread is the full EA (ForumQuestion1.mq5), it is what pushes the memory up. There are no other actions in the EA.
No graphical controls.
Hi Alain,
Please see attached word doc. This is from a Windows Server 2012 R2 instance running in Windows Azure. It's a new machine (so no funny software or anything) and it's running in the Western Europe data center.
The usage memory increasing over time also happens here when running the ForumQuestion1.mq5 script (from earlier in the thread).
Here's a break down of the increase over time from 8:40am to 14:05pm it went from 74.1MB up to 379.9MB.
8:40 am
74.1 MB
Just started ForumQuestion1 EA
9:53 am
281.6 MB
10:30 am
297.2 MB
11:23 am
319.3 MB
12:23pm
343.5 MB
13:00 pm
369.1 MB
14:05 PM
379.9 MB
i think this is normal. my MT4 is on 1GB ram now
This topic is about MT5 Daniela.
Solution: Run a PowerShell script that checks the memory. When it gets over 60% it restarts MetaTrader.
The script is below, I'm busy testing it.
Steps:
Script is below this restarts Metatrader (terminal64) if the memory gets over 300 MB (as per the memory column in your Task Manager):
Have you tried to setTERMINAL_MAXBARS with TerminalInfoInteger(..) to a reasonable small value?
Beside that you have:
TERMINAL_MEMORY_PHYSICAL
Physical memory in the system, Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_TOTAL
Memory available to the process of the terminal , Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_AVAILABLE
Free memory of the terminal process, Mb
int
TERMINAL_MEMORY_USED
Memory used by the terminal , Mb
int
to check where's the crux of the matter.
My 2 cents is that you are not freeing memory with "delete symbols" alone.
Try this: