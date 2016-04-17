deposit EA on mql4 or mql5 market for personal use
- Making an indicator or ea secure for the market?
- Some on freelancer.com asked me...
- Do I need mql4 code to create ea?
after doing more research, i think this setup might work
1. set the EA as free
2. but the EA has a account number checking system. if it doesn't match, it doesn't run
3. i only have my own account number on the source code
anyone can advice if this will work?
IV. Products
- The Product offered through the Market service can be provided only as a compiled file with the EX5/EX4 extension.
- Products must not contain calls to any DLL, including Microsoft Windows system libraries.
- The Product description must not:
- provide guarantee or promise of profits;
- contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
- present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
- contain links to external resources to be used as a description;
- contain flashy/immodest titles of description sections or Product names;
- use any pictures of non-aesthetic nature as a Product icon or screenshots.
- The sale and distribution of any harmful products through the Market service are prohibited.
- Integrating and applying any third-party sales, accounting, license control and update management systems (including the ones using WebRequest features) in Products are prohibited.
- Collecting user's personal data by means of Products and implementation of additional custom limitations on the functionality of MQL4/MQL5 applications are prohibited.
- The Seller can distribute Products through the Market service at no cost (free of charge).
- The minimum price of a paid Product that can be offered through the Market service is $10.
- Products purchased through the Market service can not be returned.
- For each Buyer, a secure version of the Product is automatically created, which allows using it only on the equipment (computer hardware and operating system), from which a purchase request was sent.
Purchased Product is bound to specific devices and specific copy of an operating system. Thus, the protection does not allow to launch a Product, even if a hardware was substituted to the exactly the same one or if an operating system of the same type was reinstalled.
- The purchase of the Product is registered in the Buyer's account.
- The fact of creation of a secure version of the Product for the Buyer's equipment configuration is called Activation.
- The number of free Product Activations available to the Buyer on another PC after purchasing the Product is defined by the Seller. The minimum number of such Activations is 4.
- The Buyer purchases the right to activate a Product as many times as specified by the Seller at the moment of purchasing or renting this Product. For example, if a Product allows 20 activations at the moment of its purchase, the Buyers can install it on 20 different hardware configurations even if the Seller will decrease this number afterwards.
- All input parameters names, output messages and screenshots in the product description must be in English.
I don't get the whole point of what you are trying to do.
If you have no intention of selling the EA, why put it in the market? There are other encryption options around if you are really that paranoid that your VPS provider will steal it from you, but to be honest, I really doubt that would happen.
As Marco said above, you can't put account locking on market products. So just put account locking on it and don't worry about the market or your VPS provider, or your broker stealing it.
I don't get the whole point of what you are trying to do.
If you have no intention of selling the EA, why put it in the market? There are other encryption options around if you are really that paranoid that your VPS provider will steal it from you, but to be honest, I really doubt that would happen.
As Marco said above, you can't put account locking on market products. So just put account locking on it and don't worry about the market or your VPS provider, or your broker stealing it.
Hi Stuart,
maybe i am a bit paranoid
anyway, i understand the market rules now.
what other encryption options are available?
Hi Stuart,
maybe i am a bit paranoid
anyway, i understand the market rules now.
what other encryption options are available?
No worries mate, I do understand your concerns but trust me, you are being too paranoid :)
We can't link to commercial products in the forum so sorry, I can't provide further info here. But I'm sure if you do a bit of googling you will find it.
But as I said above, I really do think it's overkill mate.
No worries mate, I do understand your concerns but trust me, you are being too paranoid :)
We can't link to commercial products in the forum so sorry, I can't provide further info here. But I'm sure if you do a bit of googling you will find it.
But as I said above, I really do think it's overkill mate.
thanks mate
i did google around and found 2 solutions but since i can't ask for feedback here, that's why .... :D
btw, isn't it possible for the vps admin to "steal" your ea if they find them profitable since they have full access
thanks mate
i did google around and found 2 solutions but since i can't ask for feedback here, that's why .... :D
btw, isn't it possible for the vps admin to "steal" your ea if they find them profitable since they have full access
I hope you see that it's really not an issue mate. I think there is a higher chance of us finding ET than that happening ;-)
Technically, yes it would be possible for a VPS provider to copy your EA. But if you think of how many thousands (or hundreds of thousands) of accounts a VPS provider has, and the VPS's are not all traders, and they would then also have to monitor every MetaTrader terminal on every VPS to see if you are profitable or not, and then they would need to decrypt your EA and study it to see if it really is a winning strategy...........
I hope you see that it's really not an issue mate. I think there is a higher chance of us finding ET than that happening ;-)
lol
ok thanks mate for that paradigm
cheers
P.S. Is it possible to decompile build 600++ ?
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