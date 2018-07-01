Old grid EA, need help to fix errors when compiling
Got rid of the errors.
Still needs some work if you want to get rid of the many warnings as well.
If you update the file please change the version number
Grid_x7v3.mq4
Hummm ... This is apparently not only a grid EA, but also a averaging / hedging system. Very complex.
Too many options / possibilties to post a backtest now. But if i find an interesting .set, i will post whit results ;)
Any result will do look at the time your fellow members have spend to make it work for you.
It's not that you ask us to fix something and then just discard it ?
Any result will do look at the time your fellow members have spend to make it work for you.
It's not that you ask us to fix something and then just discard it ?
Relax. Why posting a bad result now ?
EUR/USD | M5 | Balance 20.000 | Fixed lots 0.05 | Spread 15 | 2014-02-03 to 2014-04-03
Maybe a good candidate to a rebate strategy.
Let me the time to play whit the settings. There are a lot. As i already said, i will post if i found a good .set
@ Lam Tran : This is not my EA. But you can see a description of settings, on the comments in the source code.
Hmm that needs some work indeed.
Thanks for the update.
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Hello,
do someone can help me to fix the code of this Grid EA please ? Its cannot be compiled due to errors.