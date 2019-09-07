Unable to purchase ann indicator using mastercard debit card

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I have been trying to purchase a technical indicator using a debit card from Mastercard. Each time I entered the Card number the box is highlighted in red and when I click on Place Order it does not process. What could be the Problem? Is it that Mastercard is not accepted for payments on this site? My card is valid through 2020.
 
Check with your bank, lots of them hold foreign (Russian) transactions as fraud prevention.
 
2122224332:
I have been trying to purchase a technical indicator using a debit card from Mastercard. Each time I entered the Card number the box is highlighted in red and when I click on Place Order it does not process. What could be the Problem? Is it that Mastercard is not accepted for payments on this site? My card is valid through 2020.

Try to deposit first the necessary funds in your MQL5 account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/2122224332/accounting/choosein

and then try to pay with the MQL5 method of payment on the left side of your MT4/5 terminal window, during purchase from the Market tab.


 
2122224332:
I have been trying to purchase a technical indicator using a debit card from Mastercard. Each time I entered the Card number the box is highlighted in red and when I click on Place Order it does not process. What could be the Problem? Is it that Mastercard is not accepted for payments on this site? My card is valid through 2020.
I have the same issue ? could you find any solution for that?
 
2122224332:
I have been trying to purchase a technical indicator using a debit card from Mastercard. Each time I entered the Card number the box is highlighted in red and when I click on Place Order it does not process. What could be the Problem? Is it that Mastercard is not accepted for payments on this site? My card is valid through 2020.

Don't pay directly via card. First, link the card to paypal and then pay with paypal. There, you will be asked to pay from card if you have not any paypal balance.

 
Kyaw Zayar Lin:

Don't pay directly via card. First, link the card to paypal and then pay with paypal. There, you will be asked to pay from card if you have not any paypal balance.

Mql5 doesnt support paypal anymore
 

ok but no paypal, no mastercard, only visa or .ru method, for europe this is a problem, you loose many buyer


me too, i want buy a ea but i cant, i must do to my bank and do a visa card or register to webmoney, i loose my time and money

 
PayPal Will Be Available Soon According to MetaQuotes

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.09.05 10:30

Since August we have been carrying out legal reorganization and changing our payment system.

Unfortunately the shutdown of old systems and the launch of new ones is a complicated process. We hope to complete it as soon as possible. We are going to return PayPal too.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
If you want to buy a product ,but cant for the moment , follow - subscribe - like the sellers social media so that :  
If you are a seller ,remember to announce the Update(of the site when its done) on social media for people interested in your products.
 
Unfortunately, you cannot buy with either Visa or Mastercard.
When will the problem resolve?
 
30185851:
Unfortunately, you cannot buy with either Visa or Mastercard.
When will the problem resolve?

We are the members of the forum, and we do not know about when everything will be resolved.
All the official information (incl the information about the cards) is collected on post #224

If you want to ask about your payment (your personal situation for example) so write to the service desk.

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