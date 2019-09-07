Unable to purchase ann indicator using mastercard debit card
- Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
- Credit card payment problem
- withdrawal method
I have been trying to purchase a technical indicator using a debit card from Mastercard. Each time I entered the Card number the box is highlighted in red and when I click on Place Order it does not process. What could be the Problem? Is it that Mastercard is not accepted for payments on this site? My card is valid through 2020.
Try to deposit first the necessary funds in your MQL5 account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/2122224332/accounting/choosein
and then try to pay with the MQL5 method of payment on the left side of your MT4/5 terminal window, during purchase from the Market tab.
I have been trying to purchase a technical indicator using a debit card from Mastercard. Each time I entered the Card number the box is highlighted in red and when I click on Place Order it does not process. What could be the Problem? Is it that Mastercard is not accepted for payments on this site? My card is valid through 2020.
I have been trying to purchase a technical indicator using a debit card from Mastercard. Each time I entered the Card number the box is highlighted in red and when I click on Place Order it does not process. What could be the Problem? Is it that Mastercard is not accepted for payments on this site? My card is valid through 2020.
Don't pay directly via card. First, link the card to paypal and then pay with paypal. There, you will be asked to pay from card if you have not any paypal balance.
Don't pay directly via card. First, link the card to paypal and then pay with paypal. There, you will be asked to pay from card if you have not any paypal balance.
ok but no paypal, no mastercard, only visa or .ru method, for europe this is a problem, you loose many buyer
me too, i want buy a ea but i cant, i must do to my bank and do a visa card or register to webmoney, i loose my time and money
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2019.09.05 10:30
Since August we have been carrying out legal reorganization and changing our payment system.
Unfortunately the shutdown of old systems and the launch of new ones is a complicated process. We hope to complete it as soon as possible. We are
going to return PayPal too.
We are the members of the forum, and we do not know about when everything will be resolved.
All the official information (incl the information about the cards) is collected on post #224
If you want to ask about your payment (your personal situation for example) so write to the service desk.
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