my EA doesn't want to trade anymore
I tried a script (using the same code) and it works fine, but it still refuses when it's the EA (error 4752 !?)
Hi danielthv,
I have MT with MetaQuotes server. Now my EA can't trade but script can. I think MQ wants to run ATC trouble free. That was just my opinion, I didn't check with other broker server.
However I don't understand your retcode 10027, did you click the auto trading button on MT toolbar ?
Hi danielthv,
I have MT with MetaQuotes server. Now my EA can't trade but script can. I think MQ wants to run ATC trouble free. That was just my opinion, I didn't check with other broker server.
However I don't understand your retcode 10027, did you click the auto trading button on MT toolbar ?
Thank you for your reply.
if temres is a MqlTradeResult type variable, temres.retcode is what is returned after an Ordersend command is placed.
However, it works again when I tried it this morning (probably Metaquotes did something on their side)
Daniel
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello everyone,
When sending a TradeRequest, my EA now always returns the error 4752 (Trading by Expert Advisors prohibited) and the retcode =10027 (Autotrading disabled by client terminal).
Still, the "Options/ExpertAdvisor/Allow Auto Trading" is well checked and the 3 cases of "Disable Auto Trading" are unchecked.
A reboot doesn't help. I don't understand what going on.
Maybe you have an idea ?
Thank you in advance.
Daniel