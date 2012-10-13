ObjectCreate
I somehow got it.
I added 24 * 60 * 60 to today's time
Hi doshur,
I thought what you need is ObjectSetInteger() with OBJPROP_RAY_RIGHT or some PeriodSecond() to the right - click that.
onewithzachy:
PeriodSecond() is useful
Thanks
Hi,
I have the codes to draw a horizontal trend line
datetime dt[];
ArraySetAsSeries(dt, true);
if(CopyTime(Symbol(), PERIOD_D1, 0, 2, dt) <= 0) return(0);
ObjectCreate(0, objname, OBJ_TREND, 0, dt[0], price, dt[1], price);
It draws a horizontal line from today's open hour to yesterday's open hour
but I want to draw from today's open to now (all the way to the right of the chart)
Any idea?