Trading Day of Week
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how do you think? Whether trading days of the week there? to buy or sell only on certain days
how do you think? Whether trading days of the week there? to buy or sell only on certain days
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.10 17:28
There is very interesting indicator: Daily Box - indicator for MetaTrader 4:
"Indicator draws a set number of days, thus distributing the schedule for individual rectangles, other than by color and signed on the day of the week, also have the option to enable or disable additional rectangles price of opening and closing of the day, which is also distributed by color."
There is some strong theory that the market is continuing with last week's trend, and new trend may be started on Tuesday only.
USDCHF SELL BELOW 0.9720
USDCHF sell below 0.9720 should be a good idea for a sell as long as 0.9800 is holding. The pair is under bearish pressure on the H4 chart and did a false break on the H1 chart. If the most recent support along with the up trend line are broken to the down side I will be looking to sell. Here is my plan for action:
USDCHF TECHNICAL ANALYSIS:
H4 – bearish divergence
H1 – trend line
USDCHF SELL ENTRY:
As long as the pair is holding below 0.9800 look for a trend line break to the downside and sell.
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