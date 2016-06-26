Forecast for Q2'16 - levels for US Dollar Index - page 2

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Dollar Index: End Of Week Technicals - ranging or bearish reversal breakdown to be continuing?

This trading week was continuing with the bearish reversal breakdown which was started on last Friday: the price broke the upper Senkou Span line to below to be bounced from the lower Senkou Span line to be above Ichimoku cloud. For now, the price is on ranging inside Ichimoku cloud with descending triangle pattern to be formed by the price for the breakdown to be continuing with 93.43 support level.

If D1 price will break 95.97 resistance level on close bar to above so the reversal of the price movement to the primaru bullish market condition will be started.
If D1 price breaks 93.43 support level on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.

If not so we may see the ranging within the levels.


Resistance
 Support
95.9793.43
N/A
91.92

SUMMARY : bearish

TREND : ranging
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.11 10:11

Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for Dollar Index, NZD/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and GOLD (based on the article)

Dollar Index - "Aside from monetary policy, however, the general conditions of the market are increasingly important. The Dollar hasn’t resorted to its ultimate safe haven status in some time as the market’s complacency has afforded an unsteady peace in the markets. However the degree of concern beneath the surface is increasingly clear to the market rank. If confidence falters, the Dollar may (begrudgingly) return to its haven roots."




Dollar Index Technical Analysis - descending triangle pattern with 93.43 support to be broken for the daily bearish trend to be continuing

Daily price is located below SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200 SMA) for the bullish market condition with the ranging within the following support/resistance levels:

  • 95.90 resistance level located within 100 SMA/200 SMA on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart, and
  • 93.43 support level located far below 200 SMA in the primary bearish area.

Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.

  • If the price will break 95.90 resistance level so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition will be started with 60-day high at 96.40 as a nearest bullish target.
  • If price will break 93.43 support so the bearish trend will be continuing with 60-day low at 91.92 as a possible bearish target.
  • If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Resistance
Support
95.9093.43
96.40
91.92


SUMMARY : ranging

TREND : bearish
 

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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.18 11:52

Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for Dollar Index, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD and GOLD (based on the article)

Dollar Index - "Unfortunately, the top US-centric event risk in the week ahead is scheduled prior to the expected rendering of the Brexit results. Ms. Yellen is due to testify before the House and Senate on monetary policy Tuesday and Wednesday. She will be in the same position of wait-and-see as the rest of the market. Had her inquisition come after the event were resolved, she could have given more definitive bearing for speculators on Fed forecasts in response."




Quick Technical Overview - Dollar Index: bearish ranging within 96.40 bullish reversal resistance and 93.43 bearish continuation support

Daily price is located below 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal zone in the bearish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 95.32 resistance intermediate level and 94.05 support intermediate level, and the crossing those levels will lead onto 96.40 bullish reversal level or to 93.43 bearish continuation level.

  • If the price will break 96.40 resistance level so the bullish reversal will be started.
  • If price will break 93.43 support so the bearish trend will be continuing with 91.92 as a nearest bearish target.
  • If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Resistance
Support
95.3294.05
96.4093.43


  • Recommendation to go short: watch the price to break 93.43 support level for possible sell trade
  • Recommendation to go long: watch the price to break 96.40 resistance level for possible buy trade
  • Trading Summary: ranging

SUMMARY : ranging

TREND : bearish
 

Dollar Index: intra-day bullish breakout by Brexit Referendum Final Results

H4 price is on breakout with the bullish reversal: the price broke 200 SMA to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. The resistance level at 96.40 is going to be tested for now for the bullish trend to be continuing.


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2016.06.26 09:14

Fundamental Weekly Forecasts for Dollar Index, USD/JPY, GBP/USD and USD/CNH (based on the article)

Dollar Index - "Moving forward, the ‘risk’ aspect of the Dollar’s fundamental appeal is likely to grow while the ‘return’ quality will diminish. There is little yield to be made in the market generally, and the exaggerated emphasis on a 25bp hike from the FOMC versus the diminished efficacy of stimulus programs from the likes of the ECB and BoJ was losing traction regardless. With the global risks more prominent and the greater risk of a slowing of world growth, a rate hike in 2016 is even less likely. Fed Chair Yellen will weigh in next week. Perhaps the greater pressure would come from central bank intervention, but that is likely to have as limited influence as monetary policy.




Dollar Index D1: breakout with 96.40 reversal level to be tested for the daily bullish reversal. Daily price is located near and below 200 SMA for the bearish market condition:

  • price is breaking 100 SMA together with 95.32 resistance to above to be reversed from the primary bearish to the ranging bearish condition;
  • 96.40 resistance level to be tested for the possible bullish reversal.

If D1 price will break 93.02 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If D1 price will break 96.40 resistance level on close bar from below to above so the reversal of the price movement from the ranging bearish to the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.

Resistance
Support
95.3294.66
96.4093.02


SUMMARY : breakout

TREND : possible daily bullish reversal
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