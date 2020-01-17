The latest version of MetaTrader 5 for Android now has the full set of technical indicators!
Wow, cool!!!
for future ; is it possible to use another custom indicator ?
Step on New Rails: Custom Indicators in MQL5
- 2009.11.23
- Андрей
- www.mql5.com
I will not list all of the new possibilities and features of the new terminal and language. They are numerous, and some novelties are worth the discussion in a separate article. Also there is no code here, written with object-oriented programming, it is a too serous topic to be simply mentioned in a context as additional advantages for developers. In this article we will consider the indicators, their structure, drawing, types and their programming details, as compared to MQL4. I hope that this article will be useful both for beginners and experienced developers, maybe some of them will find something new.
TIMisthebest:
for future ; is it possible to use another custom indicator ?
for future ; is it possible to use another custom indicator ?
This is not planned.
Alexx:
This is not planned.
This is not planned.
Please make some indicators , specially "Zig-zag indicator" and "stalin indicator", for android version. My strategy based on this two indicators plus bolinger bands , moving average ,support and resistant line.Please help me!
Additionally , in android version , I cant draw support and resistant line in my tablet!
Please upgrade this version of meta trader 5 with support and resistant line , Zig-zag indicator and stalin indicator
MetaTrader 5 - Android Mobile Trading Platform
- www.metatrader5.com
Mobile trading with the MetaTrader 5 for Android is an exciting possibility to trade in the Forex and Stock markets using smartphones and tablet PC’s powered by Android OS. Wherever you are, you will be able to monitor your account, view trading history and trade in financial markets. The MetaTrader 5 for Android, like the mobile trading...
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MetaQuotes Software Corp. has released the new version of its MetaTrader 5 trading platform for Android-powered devices.
As with MetaTrader 5 for iPhone, the Android version now includes the full set of technical indicators. Traders can use as many as 30 indicators in their trading activity:
In addition to extending the functionality on this mobile platform, the developers have eliminated another barrier - the latest MetaTrader 5 for Android can now be used on small screen devices. This increases the number of traders who are able to trade on the financial markets using MetaTrader 5 for Android. Even older devices with small screens can now run the application.
This enables any Android user to trade and analyze the market using charts and technical indicators, track the quotes around the clock and view the history of performed deals. All this is absolutely free - all you need to do is download the application from Google Play.
Download MetaTrader 5 for Android for free to simplify your trading activity on the financial markets. This compact, convenient and reliable tool will always be with you, wherever you are.