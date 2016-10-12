MetaTrader 4 Android with Technical Indicators Has Been Released

The new version of MetaTrader 4 Android mobile terminal has been released today. Now the application allows not only to trade but also to analyze the quotes using 30 technical indicators.

Technical Indicators in MetaTrader 4 Android

MetaTrader 4 Android is designed for mobile trading via smartphones and Tablet PCs powered by Android OS. The application allows to connect to more than 720 MetaTrader 4 servers. "There is no need to deal with dozens of various applications any more, - said Gaies Chreis, COO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. - Now you can work with more than 450 brokers all over the world via the single mobile terminal."

List of MetaTrader 4 Android technical indicators
  • Accelerator Oscillator
  • Accumulation/Distribution
  • Alligator
  • Average Directional Movement Index
  • Average True Range
  • Awesome Oscillator
  • Bears Power
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Bulls Power
  • Commodity Channel Index
  • DeMarker
  • Envelopes
  • Force Index
  • Fractals
  • Gator Oscillator
  • Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
  • MACD
  • Market Facilitation Index
  • Momentum
  • Money Flow Index
  • Moving Average
  • Moving Average of Oscillator
  • On Balance Volume
  • Parabolic SAR
  • Relative Strength Index
  • Relative Vigor Index
  • Standard Deviation
  • Stochastic Oscillator
  • Volumes
  • Williams' Percent Range

Our mobile terminals get improvements and new features regularly. Technical indicators in MetaTrader 4 Android prove that once more. Now traders have the fully-featured mobile terminal allowing them to make analytically reasonable trading decisions. Data Window and support for Push notifications are to be added to the terminal in the future.

Note: all mobile terminals of MetaQuotes Software Corp. are distributed absolutely for free.

Download MetaTrader 4 Android at Google Play for free

 

If you like MetaTrader 4 Android, please leave your comment on Google Play.
 

Is possiable to download the APK file from MetaQuotes official website https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5 ? just like download windows installation file.

 
kwang1:

Is possiable to download the APK file from MetaQuotes official website https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5 ? just like download windows installation file.

Sure, https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/android

You can also download MetaTrader 5 for Android in APK format directly from your device
 
MetaQuotes:

Sure, https://www.metatrader5.com/en/mobile-trading/android

 

It's NOT the latest version. It's build 587. Can you upload the newest file metatrader5.apk?

 
kwang1:

It's NOT the latest version. It's build 587. Can you upload the newest file metatrader5.apk?

The latest build for MetaTrader 5 Android is 587-th. It's Ok.
MetaTrader 5 - Android Mobile Trading Platform
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaTrader 5 for Android is a mobile trading software, that allows you to connect to a trade server, receive quotes, trade and view the history of your trades.
 

What's the issue? I didn't see the indicators on my phone. Can you advise on this?

 No Chart and IndicatorsNo IndicatorsMetaTrader VersionAndriod Version

 

 

It's the MetaTrader 5 Android you show, and the news is about MetaTrader 4 Android

Indicators will be added to the 5 version soon

 

Great..
 

Hi,  I hear that MT4 for android can not use the CUSTOM INDICATOR, strategy tester, etc ... is that right ? 
Is it possible to use CUSTOM INDICATOR and STRATEGY TESTER at windows 8 based tablet like Acer Iconia and Asus Vivotab ?

Thanks
- jack -

Androшd not physically able to test the system. =)
