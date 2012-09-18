OBJ_CHANNEL problem !!!

OBJ_CHANNEL in mql5 looks totally different . i need to extend channel in mql5 . have any option to do this ....... i attach two image (mql4 and mql5) with same configuration .mql4


mql5

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Hi muzahid6892,

I think in MQL5 to extend the channel you should use ObjectSetInteger() with object property integer OBJECT_RAY_LEFT and/or OBJ_RAY_RIGHT - click that.

If that is still a problem, can you attach/insert the code ?,

Please use SRC button to insert the code.

 

 

