OBJ_CHANNEL problem !!!
muzahid6892:
OBJ_CHANNEL in mql5 looks totally different . i need to extend channel in mql5 . have any option to do this ....... i attach two image (mql4 and mql5) with same configuration .
Hi muzahid6892,
I think in MQL5 to extend the channel you should use ObjectSetInteger() with object property integer OBJECT_RAY_LEFT and/or OBJ_RAY_RIGHT - click that.
If that is still a problem, can you attach/insert the code ?,
Please use SRC button to insert the code.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
OBJ_CHANNEL in mql5 looks totally different . i need to extend channel in mql5 . have any option to do this ....... i attach two image (mql4 and mql5) with same configuration .