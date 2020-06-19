how many charts can mt4/mt5 run effectively?
No one can answer that accurately, because all indicators/EAs are different. I'll assume they are coded properly (only updating bar zero after the initial run.)
I have 60+ charts with nine (9) indicators (including one MTF) open on my (4 core) laptop, averging 15% cpu, 109 MB ram, 10 MB/s disk.
It could actually depend. There are some indicators / EA where you can open a lot of charts. like the answer above.
But there could be some indicators / EA where all you can do it is just open a couple of chart, depends on how well the indicator is coded or how sophisticated it is.
What is the maximum of charts / EA's one platform can handle c and what size VPS (RAM) would be required?
thanks, Mark
I Use 1 GB Ram VPS
3 MT4 running, my Indicator is heavy calculation for all time frame
Maximal I can Open Chart 1 MT4 is 10 Chart, 30 Chart in 3 MT4 running Well
thanks William.
thanks Emir
thanks Achmad
thanks, Mark