Indicators: The currency indices indicator
HI mate! How do I get this indicator to work? I loaded it on all the pairs that you showed and nothing. Any information would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
jayosworld:Hi. Maybe the answer is found in the tab "experts".
HI mate! How do I get this indicator to work? I loaded it on all the pairs that you showed and nothing. Any information would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
HI mate! How do I get this indicator to work? I loaded it on all the pairs that you showed and nothing. Any information would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
jayosworld:
HI mate! How do I get this indicator to work? I loaded it on all the pairs that you showed and nothing. Any information would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
HI mate! How do I get this indicator to work? I loaded it on all the pairs that you showed and nothing. Any information would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
Insert the following in line 101.
if (StringLen(Symbol()) > 6) { for (i = 0; i < 7; i++) Symbols[i] += StringSubstr(Symbol(), 6); }
Its work until it doesn't. It keep freezing mt4 whenever I changed the time-frame. I tried reduce the max bars in chart to 5000, the only indicator in a chart, opened all the time-frame of a pair to prevent the waiting for update chart, but nothing worked. Too bad really.
owlnoluck:
Its work until it doesn't. It keep freezing mt4 whenever I changed the time-frame. I tried reduce the max bars in chart to 5000, the only indicator in a chart, opened all the time-frame of a pair to prevent the waiting for update chart, but nothing worked. Too bad really.
Its work until it doesn't. It keep freezing mt4 whenever I changed the time-frame. I tried reduce the max bars in chart to 5000, the only indicator in a chart, opened all the time-frame of a pair to prevent the waiting for update chart, but nothing worked. Too bad really.
I didn't find any freezes.
If there are no lines and if you have symbols with suffixes, write them in the code in line 88. But first, look at the Experts tab.
Files:
Indexes_v7L.mq4 50 kb
Индикатор индексов валют
- www.mql5.com
Индикатор Indexes_simple рассчитывает индексы 8 основных валют. Все 8 индексов будут отображаться в одном окне. Возможно автоматическое определение валютной пары при установке на график и вывод соответствующих индексов. Расчет CCI , RSI , Momentum , MACD и Stochastic от индексов валют, а также наложение скользящей средней Moving Averages...
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The currency indices indicator:
The currency indices indicator with the ability to calculate CCI, RSI, Momentum, MACD and Stochastic.
Author: Igor Korepin