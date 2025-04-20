Discussion of article "MetaQuotes ID in MetaTrader Mobile Terminal" - page 19
My android app is not showing the Meta quotes ID , how do I fix this am feeling really frustrated 🥴
contact support at bottom of every page on this website called "Contacts and requests". They will give you advice or they may be able to reset your id or send you new one.
However, I do remember reading a thread that not every device is compatible with the service. But, good luck to you.
MT5 does not show MQID
somethingtrading01, 24/09/2021 20:29
When I connect to WI-FI and click the MQID button in the message bar, I get the code; however, when I restart the app and click the MQID button when using MOBILE DATA, it says it is null.
MT5 does not show MQID
Alexey Petrov, 16/12/2021, 09:21am
Your mobile device can only register MetaQuotes ID if a valid Google account is used on it.