Martingale Again???! - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ofcourse tha't why you need to do like this.
Deposite 100$, 100$ profit, withdraw 100$, 100$ profit, 100$ withdraw...
lose 100$, deposite 100$...
Ofcourse tha't why you need to do like this.
Deposite 100$, 100$ profit, withdraw 100$, 100$ profit, 100$ withdraw...
lose 100$, deposite 100$...
Martingale is not and will never be a legitimate money mangement strategy for investing. It is a gambling strategy, always has been, always will be, and will always, 100% guaranteed, blow up your account.
It doesn't matter how many different ways you try to dress it up, it will still just be a pig with a dress on
Martingale is not and will never be a legitimate money mangement strategy for investing. It is a gambling strategy, always has been, always will be, and will always, 100% guaranteed, blow up your account.
It doesn't matter how many different ways you try to dress it up, it will still just be a pig with a dress on
What about Fibo's sequence?
p.s.
loved the piggy post.
What about Fibo's sequence?
Same pig, different dress :)
Don't get me wrong, the Fibonacci sequence is an eerie phenomenon in both nature and trading, but it doesn't extend those properties to Money Management / lot sizing (IMHO)