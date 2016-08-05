Martingale Again???! - page 2

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Zuheir Ktaifani:
Martingale = losing your money at the end

Ofcourse tha't why you need to do like this.

 

Deposite 100$, 100$ profit, withdraw 100$, 100$ profit, 100$ withdraw...

lose 100$, deposite 100$... 

 
Vasyl Nosal:

Ofcourse tha't why you need to do like this.

 

Deposite 100$, 100$ profit, withdraw 100$, 100$ profit, 100$ withdraw...

lose 100$, deposite 100$... 



Martingale is not and will never be a legitimate money mangement strategy for investing. It is a gambling strategy, always has been, always will be, and will always, 100% guaranteed, blow up your account.

It doesn't matter how many different ways you try to dress it up, it will still just be a pig with a dress on
 
Stuart Browne:


Martingale is not and will never be a legitimate money mangement strategy for investing. It is a gambling strategy, always has been, always will be, and will always, 100% guaranteed, blow up your account.

It doesn't matter how many different ways you try to dress it up, it will still just be a pig with a dress on
Could not resist sorry :)
 
Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
HAHAHAHAA - I LOVE IT!!! :D
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Damian Mateusz Dziadosz:
:)))))
 
We shall call her, Martingale :)
 
hahahah
 

What about Fibo's sequence?


p.s.


loved the piggy post.

 
Truth about martingale, odds all contrary to the applicant, but it is operating martingale blindly, as we are all suppose. In your entries just because they have a stop loss and take profit , are already socially accepted but of course only a small percentage can continue without inserting more coins. Nothing is guaranteed. Happy trading to all.
 
Nauris Mucenieks:

What about Fibo's sequence?


Same pig, different dress :)

Don't get me wrong, the Fibonacci sequence is an eerie phenomenon in both nature and trading, but it doesn't extend those properties to Money Management / lot sizing (IMHO)

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