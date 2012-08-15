How to obtain values for purchase / sale of the EURUSD
Good!
I'm new to MQL4 programming and mql5 and I liked to obtain values for purchase / sale of the EURUSD. I wanted to show these values in the graph window EURUSD currency.
Is this possible?
I tried obtrer values using the following code:
MarketInfo double price = ("EURUSD", Bid);
double priceask MarketInfo = ("EURUSD", Ask);
However I put an alert and the values obtained but the bid and ask were the same what I think should not be right?
Great !
Hi Leudasdf,
MarketInfo in MQL5 (click here) is a little bit different than MQL4. In your case, try to use MarketInfo's SymbolInfoDouble() (click here) or SymbolInfoTick() (click here). There are some example if you click around over there.
