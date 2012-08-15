How to obtain values ​​for purchase / sale of the EURUSD

Good!

I'm new to MQL4 programming and mql5 and I liked to obtain values ​​for purchase / sale of the EURUSD. I wanted to show these values ​​in the graph window EURUSD currency.

Is this possible?

I tried obtrer values ​​using the following code:

  MarketInfo double price = ("EURUSD", Bid);
double priceask MarketInfo = ("EURUSD", Ask);

However I put an alert and the values ​​obtained but the bid and ask were the same what I think should not be right?
 
Great !

Hi Leudasdf,

MarketInfo in MQL5 (click here) is a little bit different than MQL4. In your case, try to use MarketInfo's SymbolInfoDouble() (click here) or SymbolInfoTick() (click here). There are some example if you click around over there.

 

