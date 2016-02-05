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Hello,

Anyone know about an help service to setup the VPS? meaning teamvieuw. for not bright people like me? Because I did read on this website how to do it.

I did try this. And MT4 platform closed all my open trades. What did end in an major loss. I get fear from this, to do it again.

Best regards, 

S

 
442249:

Hello,

Anyone know about an help service to setup the VPS? meaning teamvieuw. for not bright people like me? Because I did read on this website how to do it.

I did try this. And MT4 platform closed all my open trades. What did end in an major loss. I get fear from this, to do it again.

Best regards, 

S

 
442249:

Hello,

Anyone know about an help service to setup the VPS? meaning teamvieuw. for not bright people like me? Because I did read on this website how to do it.

I did try this. And MT4 platform closed all my open trades. What did end in an major loss. I get fear from this, to do it again.

Best regards, 

S

This has nothing to do with the VPS setup.

Could be a stop out level?

Has the VPS switched off or rebooted?

When you choose an unreliable VPS, you must have the shrewdness to put a link to your Metatrader into startup (Provided that restarts and not still turned off...)

Start > All Programs > Startup

 

Also ensure that:

1. (An eventual) EA works correctly when you close and reopen the platform. 

2. The possibility of setup automatic restart of the VPS in case of shutdown. 

 
3. The option to register a Virtual Server as rightly suggested by Mohammad :)
 
Can we know the Broker used by 442249 ???
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