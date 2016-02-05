?
Hello,
Anyone know about an help service to setup the VPS? meaning teamvieuw. for not bright people like me? Because I did read on this website how to do it.
I did try this. And MT4 platform closed all my open trades. What did end in an major loss. I get fear from this, to do it again.
Best regards,
S
Hello,
Anyone know about an help service to setup the VPS? meaning teamvieuw. for not bright people like me? Because I did read on this website how to do it.
I did try this. And MT4 platform closed all my open trades. What did end in an major loss. I get fear from this, to do it again.
Best regards,
S
This has nothing to do with the VPS setup.
Could be a stop out level?
Has the VPS switched off or rebooted?
When you choose an unreliable VPS, you must have the shrewdness to put a link to your Metatrader into startup (Provided that restarts and not still turned off...)
Start > All Programs > Startup
Also ensure that:
1. (An eventual) EA works correctly when you close and reopen the platform.
2. The possibility of setup automatic restart of the VPS in case of shutdown.
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Hello,
Anyone know about an help service to setup the VPS? meaning teamvieuw. for not bright people like me? Because I did read on this website how to do it.
I did try this. And MT4 platform closed all my open trades. What did end in an major loss. I get fear from this, to do it again.
Best regards,
S