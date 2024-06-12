can't open "C:\Users\Antonio\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...
Good afternoon, I am newbie and I would like if someone could help me in developing an EA with metatrader 5. When I developed I get this message and do not know if mine is wrong or is that the broker will not let me.
can't open "C:\Users\Antonio\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F121571A298C42AA81091954EA9924F7\MQL5\include\Object.mqh" include file SymbolInfo.mqh 6 11
Agracecería clarification.
thanks
Anthony
Hi soleteluna,
.mqh file stand for Meta Quotes Header.
1. Make sure that there is Object.mqh file in that location. Open that location ("C:\Users\Antonio\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\F121571A298C42AA81091954EA9924F7\MQL5\include\) and look for Object.mqh file. You can also open it from MetaEditor 5, click File > click 'Open Data Folder' > open MQL5 folder > open include folder and look for Object.mqh .
2. Open that Object.mqh file in MetaEditor 5 and compile it. You also can do it like this, Meta Editor > Open Navigator window Ctrl + D > open include folder > double click Object.mqh and compile it.
If you still have problem, look at the icon of your .mqh file, if it's not blank file icon (see picture below) then I think your .mqh file is associated with some executable program like for example MetaEditor 4 or notepad. You can also right click that .mqh file and select 'Properties'. In 'Open With' field you can see what program that will open your .mqh file. If it's not Windows Shell Common dll (see picture below), then that the problem of your error.
To solve this you must remove the association of your .mqh file so that your .mqh file is associated with nothing/none of executable program. Click here to search how to remove file association in Windows.
If you have any further question, please tell what Operating System you use (32 or 64 bit of 7 or Vista).
Hopes that helps.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
undeclaredidentifier
- Please, next time, don't use an old topic, create yours.
- Don't double posts. Your post in other topic has been deleted.
- When you post code, use SRC button.
- You have to declare a variable before using it.
bool res=SendNotification(message); //.....here errors comes please co operate
Hi All,
It's an old thread but I couldn't find an answer. I put my class file in the Include folder, Object.mqh is there as well. I compiled the Object.mqh, the files are not associated with any program. Still I get an error message "Cannot open <path of the class file> include file". I tried the #include both with brackets <> and parenthesis "". What else can I do?
Hi All,
hi there i keep getting this message 2023.01.19 16:16:54.945 cannot open file 'C:\Users\harta\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\17B5FF217FE004B792EFA9D824B75EEC\MQL4\indicators\CCIMA_Alert.ex4' [2]
when i try run My EA.if anyone could help me and advise what all I could check I would greatly appreciate it
