Can draw object with EA (when its run) on chart in mq4 ~ mq5 code expert? - page 3
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its corrected on commented;
but what about for draw line by this line:
this have problem to draw vline
but if i used and change as below , so there is no problem and work good :
?
Example #1:
Example #1:
no, it does not effective.
i will simple it (will delete some huge part of code ) my ea and put source here , so you good people can run and help.
all problem to draw vline refer to the below highlighted :
thank you all.
no, it does not effective.
i will simple it (will delete some huge part of code ) my ea and put source here , so you good people can run and help.
thank you all.
Before you create a line, check the value of a variable: "open_buy_time". Probably this variable is zero.
as you see:
after i get the order then i will draw line, isnt it ?
as you see:
after i get the order then i will draw line, isnt it ?
And before you create lines print values of variables: open_buy_time and open_buy_price.
P.S. For a vertical line the variable "open_buy_price" does not need.
as you can see:
with run in first gretting order the var. get his value=/ 0 and no line ?
is it ?
as you can see:
with run in first gretting order the var. get his value=/ 0 and no line ?
is it ?
Before you create lines print (in tab "Experts") values of variables: open_buy_time and for a vertical line the variable "open_buy_price" does not need.
Before you create lines print (in tab "Experts") values of variables: open_buy_time and for a vertical line the variable "open_buy_price" does not need.
;-)
you are right . solved with you thank you.
with search again before to draw line. as below:
its ok.
and thank to all help.
;-)
you are right . solved with you thank you.
with search again before to draw line. as below:
its ok.
and thank to all help.