Can draw object with EA (when its run) on chart in mq4 ~ mq5 code expert? - page 2

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Roberto Jacobs:

See the code on my MT4 indicator SBVolumeAvg

and for deleted the VLine use code:

the used code do the same . all have some part of name for object.

any way with your code also not wok

thank you for reply, still have problem

  
ObjectDelete(0,"Line_bulls");
ObjectCreate(0,"Line_bulls",OBJ_VLINE,0,Time[0],0);
 

Trinh Dat:


ObjectDelete(0,"Line_bulls");
ObjectCreate(0,"Line_bulls",OBJ_VLINE,0,Time[0],0);



thank you for reply, but if you run again the ea ( for any resion ) it must recognized the time of the order .

i have stored the time and price for order in " open_buy_time , open_buy_price ". and can get them from order

isnt ?
 
Mehrdad Shiri:

thank you for reply, but if you run again the ea ( for any resion ) it must recognized the time of the order .

i have stored the time and price for order in " open_buy_time , open_buy_price ". and can get them from order

isnt ?

do not need price when draw VLINE.

if you draw object when open order, then open time = Time[0]

 
Trinh Dat:

do not need price when draw VLINE.

if you draw object when open order, then open time = Time[0]

thank you. yes  , i am interesting why it does not work on my store data, with your hint i saw there is problem about my time format , i will check it.

thx.

 

what is wrong about:

highlighted line for date time ,

.
.
.
//----------------------
string buy_position_exist= "no";
string buy_position_modified= "yes";
.
.
double open_buy_price;
int Magic_buy = 1;
//------
.
//------
datetime open_buy_time;
datetime zero;
int BAR_open_buy;
double BAR_open_buy_heigh;
double BAR_open_buy_low;
.
.
.
.
//------
    for (int ii0 = OrdersTotal() - 1; ii0 >= 0; ii0--)
       {
        if(OrderSelect(ii0, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)==true)
          {
           if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != Magic_buy) continue;
           if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == Magic_buy)
              { 
               if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) open_buy_price=OrderOpenPrice();
               if(OrderSelect(ii0, SELECT_BY_POS)==true) open_buy_time=(OrderOpenTime());
              }
          }
       }
   BAR_open_buy=Bars(Symbol(),0, open_buy_time, TimeCurrent());
   BAR_open_buy_heigh=High[BAR_open_buy];
   BAR_open_buy_low=Low[BAR_open_buy];
.
//------
.
.
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 int ORDER_BUY=OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, LOT, ask_price, Slippage,SL,TP,Comment_mark+ "-" + level_count(),Magic_buy,0,HotPink);
      if (ORDER_BUY < 0) { Print(" ERROR in send BUY: ", GetLastError());} //continue;
        else {Print("BUY Ordered successfully");buy_position_modified="no";buy_position_exist="yes";}
      //--- delete all objects
      
   for(int j=ObjectsTotal()-1;j>=0;j--)
         {
          if(StringFind(ObjectName(0,j),"Line_bulls")!=-1)
          if(!ObjectDelete(0,ObjectName(0,j)))
             Print("*****---> Error in deleting object (",GetLastError(),")");
         }        
   
   /*
   int obj_total=ObjectsTotal();
   PrintFormat("Total %d objects",obj_total);
   for(i=obj_total-1;i>=0;i--)
     {
      string name="Line_bulls";//  ObjectName(i);
      PrintFormat("object %d: %s",i,name);
      ObjectDelete(0,name);
     }
   */
      //ObjectCreate(0,"Line_bulls",OBJ_VLINE,0,Time[open_buy_time],open_buy_price);
      if(!ObjectCreate(0,"Line_bulls",OBJ_VLINE,0,open_buy_time,open_buy_price)) { Print(" can not draw VLINE: ", GetLastError());};
      
     }   
   //------------------- III



.

and the result have been commented on chart is :


?

 
Mehrdad Shiri:

and the result have been commented on chart is :


?

Where is the code that produced this output ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Where is the code that produced this output ?

hi, thx to reply :

do you mean :



.
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//+------------------------------------------------------------------+   
   Comment(
           "\n ask_price=",ask_price,
           "\n bid_price=",bid_price,
           "\n spread=",spread,
           "\n open_buy_price=", NormalizeDouble(open_buy_price,7),// open_buy_price,
           "\n LOSS_price=",NormalizeDouble(LOSS_price,7),// LOSS_price,
           
           "\n BAR_open_buy=",BAR_open_buy,
           "\n BAR_open_buy_heigh=",BAR_open_buy_heigh,
           "\n BAR_open_buy_low=",BAR_open_buy_low,
           "\n open_buy_time=",open_buy_time,
           "\n zero=",zero,
           "\n",
           "\n BAR_open_BUY_terminate_buy=",BAR_open_BUY_terminate_buy,
           "\n BAR_open_BUY_terminate_buy_heigh=",BAR_open_BUY_terminate_buy_heigh,
           "\n BAR_open_BUY_terminate_buy_low=",BAR_open_BUY_terminate_buy_low,
           "\n",
           "\n distance=",distance,
           "\n SLOPE_LINE=",NormalizeDouble(SLOPE_LINE,17),
           "\n VALUE_body_line=",VALUE_body_line,
           
.
.
 
Mehrdad Shiri:

hi, thx to reply :

do you mean :



"\n open_buy_time=",TimeToString(open_buy_time),
 

its corrected on commented;

but what about for draw line by this line:

 if(!ObjectCreate(0,"Line_bulls",OBJ_VLINE,0,open_buy_time,open_buy_price)) { Print(" can not draw VLINE: ", GetLastError());};

this have problem to draw vline

but if i used and change as below , so there is no problem and work good :

 if(!ObjectCreate(0,"Line_bulls",OBJ_VLINE,0,Time[0],0)) { Print(" can not draw VLINE: ", GetLastError());};

?

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