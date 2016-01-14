Can draw object with EA (when its run) on chart in mq4 ~ mq5 code expert? - page 2
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See the code on my MT4 indicator SBVolumeAvg
and for deleted the VLine use code:
the used code do the same . all have some part of name for object.
any way with your code also not wok
thank you for reply, still have problem
Trinh Dat:
thank you for reply, but if you run again the ea ( for any resion ) it must recognized the time of the order .
i have stored the time and price for order in " open_buy_time , open_buy_price ". and can get them from orderisnt ?
thank you for reply, but if you run again the ea ( for any resion ) it must recognized the time of the order .
i have stored the time and price for order in " open_buy_time , open_buy_price ". and can get them from orderisnt ?
do not need price when draw VLINE.
if you draw object when open order, then open time = Time[0]
do not need price when draw VLINE.
if you draw object when open order, then open time = Time[0]
thank you. yes , i am interesting why it does not work on my store data, with your hint i saw there is problem about my time format , i will check it.
thx.
what is wrong about:
highlighted line for date time ,
and the result have been commented on chart is :
?
and the result have been commented on chart is :
?
Where is the code that produced this output ?
hi, thx to reply :
do you mean :
hi, thx to reply :
do you mean :
its corrected on commented;
but what about for draw line by this line:
this have problem to draw vline
but if i used and change as below , so there is no problem and work good :
?