MT4 major backtesting bug - or am I going mad???
Isn't that the weekend gap ? what frame are you on?
Isn't that the weekend gap ? what frame are you on?
On a real account it should be close the order at 1.19026.
Is it a bug or a Strategy Tester limitation ? If Metaquotes don't want to change the Strategy Tester behaviour you know the answer.
On a real account it should be close the order at 1.19026.
Is it a bug or a Strategy Tester limitation ? If Metaquotes don't want to change the Strategy Tester behaviour you know the answer.
hehhe, so it's not a bug, it's a "feature" ;-)
Thanks for confirming my sanity is still intact mate. Personally, I would have expected the strategy tester was meant to mimic what would happen on a real account......
Quite a huge difference here. Could mean what looks like a losing EA could actually be a winner and, even more scary, totally the opposite! So I guess the question then is - what's the point in even having the strategy tester?
The feature that makes it work....
Stuart Browne:
what's the point in even having the strategy tester?
So I got another response from service desk after re-opening this bug report:
In real life it depends on broker rules Tester rules are worst of possible.
Can anyone point me to a broker that would blatantly rip off a customer for 100 pips on a trade like this? Or maybe we need an option in the strategy tester like "please assume my broker won't rip me off"? ;-)
But seriously, to me this really makes the strategy tester pretty much useless for anything except a short term strategy that closes all trades before Friday close. What's the point in that??
So I got another response from service desk after re-opening this bug report:
Can anyone point me to a broker that would blatantly rip off a customer for 100 pips on a trade like this? Or maybe we need an option in the strategy tester like "please assume my broker won't rip me off"? ;-)
The feature that makes it work....None..
False.
The Strategy tester is useful...for coders. I use it a lot to check my coding.
False.
The Strategy tester is useful...for coders. I use it a lot to check my coding.
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So I sent this "bug" to the service desk over 2 months ago, no response until it was closed out yesterday with no comment. I re-opened it today and asked if the bug was fixed. The response was "there is no bug"
Here's the scenario (picture below).
So am I going mad???? Or can others see this bug??