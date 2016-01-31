2nd Target - 500 to 5000 in 6 months - page 3
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Ok Stuart I will care of it :)
Thanks for remind me :)
Positive attitude! Good luck..
very possible just double your account every month
$500
1st: $1000
2nd: $2000
3rd: $4000
4th: $8000
5th and 6th dont trade just withdraw and enjoy profit :D
Let me add my 5 cents. I write Exel table that calculate u unpossible profit! File is placed in attach
Is it hard to make only 2.33% for u strategy in day??
Let me add my 5 cents. I write Exel table that calculate u unpossible profit! File is placed in attach
Is it hard to make only 2.33% for u strategy in day??
This Is Possible,but with high risk.
Yeah this is possible but not high risk. I have strategy where you face some loss but some times in profit
Market move and unpredictable we must have to watch break majority
I put my strategy and hopefully this was possible with risk not high risk :)
I must share my tradings in real accounts whenever I started
I think it's possible, but be careful on switching your strategy from demo to real (money management, lot size), as it's different in term of 'feel' (greed vs fear)