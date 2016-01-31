2nd Target - 500 to 5000 in 6 months - page 3

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Stuart Browne:
Just make sure you don't post a link to a signal in here......

Ok Stuart I will care of it :)

Thanks for remind me :) 

 
Positive attitude! Good luck..
 
Rudy Sani:
Positive attitude! Good luck..
Thank You :)
 
Francis Dogbe:

very possible just double your account every month

$500 

1st: $1000

2nd: $2000

3rd: $4000

4th: $8000

5th and 6th dont trade just withdraw and enjoy profit :D 

Let me add my 5 cents. I write Exel table that calculate u unpossible profit! File is  placed in attach


profit  

Is it hard to make only 2.33% for u strategy in day?? 

Files:
Profit_calculate.zip  7 kb
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:

Let me add my 5 cents. I write Exel table that calculate u unpossible profit! File is  placed in attach


  

Is it hard to make only 2.33% for u strategy in day?? 

ok i will check
 
This Is Possible,but with high risk. 
 
Olivian Calancea:
This Is Possible,but with high risk. 

Yeah this is possible but not high risk. I have strategy where you face some loss but some times in profit

Market move and unpredictable we must have to watch break majority

I put my strategy and hopefully this was possible with risk not high risk :)

I must share my tradings in real accounts whenever I started 

 
I think it's possible, but be careful on switching your strategy from demo to real (money management, lot size), as it's different in term of 'feel' (greed vs fear) 
good luck Mustafa. 
 
It is quite possible, with the use the greatest force in the Universe-Compound Interest, or in this case Compound Growth .You need a 47% growth monthly for 6 months and that's it ;)
Files:
Picture4.png  278 kb
 
Ibnu Mubarok:
I think it's possible, but be careful on switching your strategy from demo to real (money management, lot size), as it's different in term of 'feel' (greed vs fear) 
good luck Mustafa. 
Thanking You :)
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