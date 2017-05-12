!?: MT5 indicator, Weekly/Daily High and Low lines!?
Hi,
I am looking for a MT5 indicator that draws Weekly, Daily High/Low lines on the chart in similar way that MTF Hi Low does in MT4 (attached).
Can someone point me in the right direction.
Thanks in advance!
Asimuz
Hi Asimuz,
Direction ?, sure ...
1. Object function (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects) ...like ObjectCreate() (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectcreate) ...
2. How to MQL5 (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs) ...
3. Search in here (https://www.mql5.com/en/code) ...
4. ... or pay some one (https://www.mql5.com/en/job) ...
5. If those somehow does not satisfy you, Google Advance Search (www.google.com/advanced_search) ...
There's your direction...
:D
Hello,
as Asimuz I am also still looking for an indicator for daily and prev daily highs and lows for the MT5 platform like this nice indicator "Multi Timeframe Highs and Lows" for the MT4.
Any idea? The comments of OneWithZachy didnt really help!
Regards
Hi akunst,
LOL - I like love reading your comment :D - seriously. My comment there for Asimuz indeed doesn't help anyone who doesn't want to help him/her self.
This topic was start almost 4 months ago, I replied Asimuz coz after 2 days nobody replied him. Asimuz didn't ask for help to convert mql4 codes to mql5 codes, but Asimuz asked for direction, and so I rightly gave Asimuz the directions :D. And I waited for it, but Asimuz didn't replied back - not even making comment like yours :D.
Actually I already wrote the mql5 code for that - it took me some couple of weeks coz the code is very long, but I don't know where it is now, maybe in one of my flash drives. If I can find it, I'll publish it here, before anyone else.
looking for this indicator myself! have you found this indicator for MT5? i'd like to add it to my charts :)
Searching the same anyone can recommend one ?
"Monthly Weekly Levels" script in codebase.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/95766
