The New Chat System on MQL5.com: Providing More Comfort and Usability!
Great improvement..
There is no way to mark up the chart. Is is possible to use 3rd party screenshot software (like snag-it) and then load the png/gif/jpg file into the program that way?
This is good, but it would be great if you can actually get your mobile messaging service working properly. It is extremely problematic and frustrating, and almost impossible to message clients.
Chats go blank and disappear and you can only refresh the chat by quitting the app and reopening it which is frustrating and cumbersome.
It's not possible to message more than one person cos the messages disappear and and you cannot see chat any history without doing the above.
Maybe you guys can spend some time fixing the mobile chat and get it working 100% as most people these days are on mobile not PC.
The first thing you will see is a modified design of messages but that is only a tiny part of changes. In fact, virtually all aspects of the system have been improved getting the brand new look and quality.
Each starting message created a separate chat before. Now all dialogs with a user are gathered in a single window. Whenever you send a message to that user, all your correspondence will still be located in a single place. It is now impossible to create two, three or more different chats with one person – they will be automatically merged into one chain related to a particular user. Therefore, all your correspondence with John will be located at one place, while all your correspondence with Jack will be stored elsewhere. No "Inbox/Outbox" division, no chat subjects – everything is now structured in a more easy and convenient way, like in modern smartphones.
Another important feature: chat page comments are updated in real time now. If you send a message to users, they can immediately see it, if they are in the chat page at the moment. Otherwise, they are notified of the new chat comment. Everything is quite simple and clear.
In addition, the updated chat window will not contain HTML-formatting toolbars - just plain text with the ability to preview and attach a file to a message. We have also implemented automatic recognition of links in messages for more convenience.
Messages deletion has also been changed. Now, when you click on the cross in the upper right corner, they are not deleted completely but relocated to the archive instead. You can restore them at any time.
An important social element has also been added. From now on, all user profiles will have «Add to friends» field. The list of the community members who have already become friends will be located to the right. Just select a user from the list and the chat window will appear.
The friends list also allows you to easily see their online status. If a person is online, a green circle is located near his/her name. Otherwise, no pointers are present.
But even that is not all. Among other things, you can now get notifications of new messages directly to your mobile phone. These notifications will be sent using MetaQuotes ID to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 mobile terminals. The desktop terminals will also get this feature in the future.
Speaking short, we have focused our efforts on simplifying the chat system. We hope that you will like the upgraded chat on MQL5.com. We will continue to improve the system. You may be sure of that!