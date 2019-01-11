Improvements in chats: choose who can message you
In order to protect users' privacy and to improve the service convenience, we have further improved the Chat system. Now you can select users who are allowed to send you private messages.
Choose the category of users who can write messages to you: all users of the website or only the users from your friends list. By selecting "No one", you can stop all users from sending messages to you.
Choose the desired option from the drop-down list in your profile settings:
If you want to receive private messages from selected users, add these users to your friends list and set the filter to "My friends". This option reduces the number of chats, while you don't miss anything important.
You can also use a timer in chats to delete old messages. The system will automatically delete messages which are older than the specified period, for example 1 week.
We continue to improve the MQL5.community chat system while adding important and necessary features. We will appreciate your feedback and suggestions.
please where can i find the timer?? and how can i delete spamming chats? thank you
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Choose the category of users who can write messages to you: all users of the website or only the users from your friends list. By selecting "No one", you can stop all users from sending messages to you.
Choose the desired option from the drop-down list in your profile settings:
If you want to receive private messages from selected users, add these users to your friends list and set the filter to "My friends". This option reduces the number of chats, while you don't miss anything important.
You can also use a timer in chats to delete old messages. The system will automatically delete messages which are older than the specified period, for example 1 week.
We continue to improve the MQL5.community chat system while adding important and necessary features. We will appreciate your feedback and suggestions.