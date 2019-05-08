You can now delete old private messages using a timer
Good idea!
Great
thank help me editing mesage pm mql5
thanks
this will be very usefull
Is there a way to delete old messages manually. My list is getting long, but I don't want to delete them all by timer.
- Les777: Is there a way to delete old messages manually. My list is getting long, but I don't want to delete them all by timer.If you had used this you would have found:Eleni Anna Branou:chats and private messages - Online Trading Academy - General - MQL5 programming forum
No, its not possible yet.
MQL5 is said that will be upgrading the messaging system at some point, adding new features.
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.: 2015.06.01 09:11 now you can enable automatic removal of old messages in chats. All messages older than specified period will be deleted automatically. For this simply turn on the timer.No such option in 2019.
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We continue to improve the personal messages system in MQL5.community, and now you can enable automatic removal of old messages in chats. All messages older than specified period will be deleted automatically. For this simply turn on the timer.
If the timer is enabled only by one of the dialog participants, the messages are hidden only for that user, while the second one can still see them.
If the timer is enabled by both participants, the messages are deleted beyond recovery.
Both participants of a conversation can turn the timer on and off, and each time the corresponding system notification will appear. This new feature will help you to get rid of unnecessary old messages and to ensure the privacy of your conversations.
We hope you will like it, and your feedback is welcome.