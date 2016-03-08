Who can make from 100 USD to 100000 USD in 2016?

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This community need a hero who make profit from 100 USD to 100000..  :)

Is there anyone to make it?..

Who want to be hero of MQL5?  :)

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Foreksdurum:

This community need a hero who make profit from 100 USD to 100000..  :)

Is there anyone to make it?..

Who want to be hero of MQL5?  :)

This would require average monthly growth 80% without and withdrawals... It is definetely possible just needs patience and no feelings...
 

i just took on the other one,  the five year project..

 

i have project to make profit from 30 to 30000 from now to end of 2016

now my balance 37 :)

 
John McClark:
This would require average monthly growth 80% without and withdrawals... It is definetely possible just needs patience and no feelings...

Do you think it is possible?

I don't think so..   Almost it is not possible.

Also I think, we need a little bit chance...

 
Mostafa Anber:

i have project to make profit from 30 to 30000 from now to end of 2016

now my balance 37 :)

Good luck.

Please add signal for monitoring it..

 
Marco vd Heijden:

i just took on the other one,  the five year project..

Woow. from 100 USD to 100000USD.  Also five year is OK. Not bad.

 
NICE DREAME
 
Foreksdurum:

This community need a hero who make profit from 100 USD to 100000..  :)

Rather, perhaps from  $ 100000 to  $ 100  ;)
 
Alexander Voronkov:
Rather, perhaps from  $ 100000 to  $ 100  ;)
Ab
sathish kumar:
NICE DREAME

I think so.

But you know that there is huge currency movement in the world. Who win this money?
 
Alexander Voronkov:
Rather, perhaps from  $ 100000 to  $ 100  ;)

yes possible... A friends from MQL https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bluepanther   shared a picture about his forex history. this forex... dangerous trade...

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