MT5 cann't login and register - page 2
Hi,
MT4 connect to the server normally. Only MT5 failed to connect to the server.
Have you tried to enter proxy settings and enable it in client terminal options?
Not any any proxy server and firewall .
Like the previous version 5XX can login on Mar.But that version does not have . I cann't try it.
Is Windows Firewall enabled on your PC? Is any antivirus software installed on PC?
Please try to disable them all (for a short time, just for test) and open a demo in client terminal.
Dear yyy999,
Just answer these one by one :
1. How many Firewall and AntiVirus and routers installed in your PC ?
2. Open the Firewall (is located in Control Panel). Check if the firewall blocks MT5 or not.
3. Check your routers if your routers also blocks MT5 or not.
4. If possible change your ISP for a while (use 3G provider or something else), see if you still, can or can not connected.
5. Attached is Free edition of NetLimiter 32 bit, a network traffic monitoring, if you don't mind please install it and see if there's traffic between your MT5 and internet.
:(
same problem.
have tried on several computer.
win XP : quite good
win 7 : mt4 can log in with no problems. mt5 shows "n/a" under the column "ping" with the server MetaQuotes-Demo ,even if I turn off all the firewalls,and run as admin. Tried on at least 3 computers,same result.
plus,I didn't install mt5 on the system's disk (C:\), I installed it to D:\<whatever>
In win7,mt4 can log in with no problem. But mt5 failed. The problem should not be with my computer configuration.
Besides, on my PC, the firewall is turned off, the anti-virus software is not installed. Any time the MT5 can not connect to the server .
yyy999,
yyy999,
Have you tried to download the distributive and re-install the terminal?
You are using WAN Mini port - that's the reason you're not using AV and Firewall.
Could you please check if your MT5 is blocked by your network ? Or try to connect directly to Internet and see if your MT is running (don't forget to activate Firewall and install Anti Virus and update it first - You can install MSE from Microsoft (Click here)).