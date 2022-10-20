Experts: Coin Flip
Bonjour, Vladimir.
J'essaye en ce moment le Coin Flip. Bravo, il est intéressant.
Peux tu m'aider sur ces questions? :
-les TrailindStart et TrailingStop ne fonctionnent pas. Pourquoi?
-A quoi servent le MaxAttempt et Pause?
-Pourquoi les résultats sont différents pour un même "Backtest" ?
Merci pour tes réponses.
Здравствуйте, Владимир.
Я стараюсь в этот момент "CoinFlipp". Браво, это интересно.
Можете ли вы помочь мне с этими вопросами? :
- "TrailindStart" и "TrailingStop" не работает. Почему?
- The Цель "MaxAttempt" и "Pausse"?
Почему результаты отличаются по той же "Backtest"?
Спасибо за ваши ответы.
Hello, Vladimir.
I try now the Coin Flip. Bravo, it is interesting.
Can you help me with these questions? :
- "TrailindStart" and "TrailingStop" not working. Why ?
-The Purpose of "MaxAttempt" and "Pause"?
Why the results are different for the same "Backtest"?
Thank you for your answers.
Hello, Vladimir:
why?My tester report diffierent from yours?
Hello, Vladimir:
why?My tester report diffierent from yours?
Привет
Потому, что для открытия применяется алгоритм псевдослучайных чисел. Каждый тест или реальная торговля будет отличатся друг от друга
I made a modification to Coin Flip that seems to have produced an interesting result.
Initially, I was getting stop out from too many losses. I decided to make the lot value a percentage that would remain constant to minimize larger losses. Even if I hit stop loss 60% of the time, I would still make money. As the account balance increases, the lot size increases, which results in a parabolic curve in the report. My results also seem to be better running against the H1 period on EURUSD.
I am attaching my modified *.mq4 file and tester report (EURUSD H1, 01/01/2014 - 05/27/2015 (not finished running), starting balance of $500 USD)
Let me know your thoughts on this and how it performs for you.
Best regards and many thanks,
Marc
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Additional Inputs:
input int PercentRisk = 2; input bool UseLotPercent = true;
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// // // gets lot size for percentage of account you want to risk // // price = Ask/Bid // balance = AccountBalance() [or other specified base value] // istrength = value multiplied against PercentRisk input // double PercentPurchase(double price, double balance, int istrength) { double dRetVal; double dLotPrice = price * 1000; double percentage = balance * ((istrength * PercentRisk) * 0.01); percentage = NormalizeDouble(percentage, 2); dRetVal = NormalizeDouble((percentage / dLotPrice),2); if(dRetVal < .01) dRetVal = .01; return dRetVal; }
Implemented here: (bottom of void OnTick())
if(CountBuy+CountSell==0) { if(coin<8192 || coin>24575) { if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot)<=0) { Print("error: ",Error(GetLastError())); return; } if(UseLotPercent) lot = PercentPurchase(Ask,AccountBalance(),1); if(AntiRequoteOrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),Slippage*dig,0,0,Com,Magic,0,clrLawnGreen)==-1) Print("error: ",Error(GetLastError())); } if(coin>8192 && coin<24575) { if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot)<=0) { Print("error: ",Error(GetLastError())); return; } if(UseLotPercent) lot = PercentPurchase(Bid,AccountBalance(),1); if(AntiRequoteOrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot,NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),Slippage*dig,0,0,Com,Magic,0,clrOrangeRed)==-1) Print("error: ",Error(GetLastError())); } }
Valdimir,
Я сделал модификацию койнфлип что, кажется, дали интересный результат.
Первоначально я получал остановить из слишком многих потерь. Я решил сделать стоимость лота процент, который будет оставаться постоянным, чтобы минимизировать большие потери. Даже если я ударил остановить потерю 60% времени, я бы до сих пор делают деньги. Как баланс увеличивается счетов, увеличивается размер лота, что приводит к параболической кривой в докладе. Мои результаты также, кажется, лучше работает против периоде H1 на EURUSD.
Я прилагаю мой модифицированный * .mq4 файла и отчет тестера (EURUSD H1, 01/01/2014 - 05/27/2015 (не закончил бег), начиная баланс $ 500 USD)
Позвольте мне знать ваши мысли по этому и как она работает для вас.
С наилучшими пожеланиями и большое спасибо,
Марк
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Дополнительные входы:
Реализована здесь: (нижняя часть пустот OnTick ())
Не плохо сделано! Молодец, хороший результат
I will post final results when finished. $$$$!
# Time Order Price S/L T/P Profit Balance
What was the parameters? Thank you.
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Coin Flip:
Opens orders using the martingale and a virtual trailing stop.
Author: Vladimir Gribachev