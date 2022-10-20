Experts: Coin Flip

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Coin Flip:

Opens orders using the martingale and a virtual trailing stop.

Author: Vladimir Gribachev

 

Bonjour, Vladimir.

J'essaye en ce moment le Coin Flip. Bravo, il est intéressant.

Peux tu m'aider sur ces questions? :

-les TrailindStart et TrailingStop ne fonctionnent pas. Pourquoi?

-A quoi servent le MaxAttempt et Pause?

-Pourquoi les résultats sont différents pour un même "Backtest" ?

Merci pour tes réponses.


Здравствуйте, Владимир.

Я стараюсь в этот момент "CoinFlipp". Браво, это интересно.

Можете ли вы помочь мне с этими вопросами? :

- "TrailindStart" и "TrailingStop" не работает. Почему?

- The Цель "MaxAttempt" и "Pausse"?

Почему результаты отличаются по той же "Backtest"?

Спасибо за ваши ответы.


Hello, Vladimir.

I try now the Coin Flip. Bravo, it is interesting.

Can you help me with these questions? :

- "TrailindStart" and "TrailingStop" not working. Why ?

-The Purpose of "MaxAttempt" and "Pause"?

Why the results are different for the same "Backtest"?

Thank you for your answers.


 
have someone tried on real account or demo?
 

Hello, Vladimir:

why?My tester report diffierent from yours?

 
zhaomian:

Hello, Vladimir:

why?My tester report diffierent from yours?

Привет

Потому, что для открытия применяется алгоритм псевдослучайных чисел. Каждый тест или реальная торговля будет отличатся друг от друга

 
Valdimir,

I made a modification to Coin Flip that seems to have produced an interesting result.  

Initially, I was getting stop out from too many losses.  I decided to make the lot value a percentage that would remain constant to minimize larger losses.  Even if I hit stop loss 60% of the time, I would still make money.  As the account balance increases, the lot size increases, which results in a parabolic curve in the report.  My results also seem to be better running against the H1 period on EURUSD.

I am attaching my modified *.mq4 file and tester report (EURUSD H1, 01/01/2014 - 05/27/2015 (not finished running), starting balance of $500 USD)

Let me know your thoughts on this and how it performs for you.

Best regards and many thanks,

Marc

-------------------------------------------------

Additional Inputs:
input int     PercentRisk    = 2;
input bool    UseLotPercent  = true;
//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
//
// gets lot size for percentage of account you want to risk
//
// price = Ask/Bid
// balance = AccountBalance() [or other specified base value]
// istrength = value multiplied against PercentRisk input
//
double PercentPurchase(double price, double balance, int istrength)
{
   double dRetVal;
   double dLotPrice = price * 1000;
   double percentage = balance * ((istrength * PercentRisk) * 0.01);
   percentage = NormalizeDouble(percentage, 2);
   dRetVal = NormalizeDouble((percentage / dLotPrice),2);
   if(dRetVal < .01)
      dRetVal = .01;
   
   return dRetVal;
}


Implemented here:  (bottom of void OnTick())
   if(CountBuy+CountSell==0)
   {
      if(coin<8192 || coin>24575)
      {
         if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot)<=0)
         {
            Print("error: ",Error(GetLastError()));
            return;
         }
         if(UseLotPercent)
            lot = PercentPurchase(Ask,AccountBalance(),1);
         if(AntiRequoteOrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot,NormalizeDouble(Ask,Digits),Slippage*dig,0,0,Com,Magic,0,clrLawnGreen)==-1)
            Print("error: ",Error(GetLastError()));
      }
      if(coin>8192 && coin<24575)
      {
         if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot)<=0)
         {
            Print("error: ",Error(GetLastError()));
            return;
         }
         if(UseLotPercent)
            lot = PercentPurchase(Bid,AccountBalance(),1);
         if(AntiRequoteOrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot,NormalizeDouble(Bid,Digits),Slippage*dig,0,0,Com,Magic,0,clrOrangeRed)==-1)
            Print("error: ",Error(GetLastError()));
      }
   }

Jan 1 2014 to May 27 2015
Files:
coin_flop.mq4  38 kb
 
marcboggs:
Valdimir,

Я сделал модификацию койнфлип что, кажется, дали интересный результат.

Первоначально я получал остановить из слишком многих потерь. Я решил сделать стоимость лота процент, который будет оставаться постоянным, чтобы минимизировать большие потери. Даже если я ударил остановить потерю 60% времени, я бы до сих пор делают деньги. Как баланс увеличивается счетов, увеличивается размер лота, что приводит к параболической кривой в докладе. Мои результаты также, кажется, лучше работает против периоде H1 на EURUSD.

Я прилагаю мой модифицированный * .mq4 файла и отчет тестера (EURUSD H1, 01/01/2014 - 05/27/2015 (не закончил бег), начиная баланс $ 500 USD)

Позвольте мне знать ваши мысли по этому и как она работает для вас.

С наилучшими пожеланиями и большое спасибо,

Марк

-------------------------------------------------

Дополнительные входы:


Реализована здесь: (нижняя часть пустот OnTick ())

Не плохо сделано! Молодец, хороший результат
 
Vladimir Gribachev:
Не плохо сделано! Молодец, хороший результат
Test is still running.  End date is set for 2016.01.01

I will post final results when finished.   $$$$!

# Time Order Price S/L T/P Profit Balance
15012 2015.06.23 13:57 s/l 5006 1.06 1.12002 1.12002 1.11252 271.36 59,808.17

 
Test results
 
marcboggs:
What was the parameters? Thank you.
 

Hi Guys,

I tried version with modifications, unfortunately my results are quite different then yours :

 

 

 

I tried us/eur 1h, si 

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