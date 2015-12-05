Poor ENUM input visability at launching an EA in Tester
you can either stretch the cell by dragging.
or use multiple lines and add string comments.
you can either stretch the cell by dragging.
or use multiple lines and add string comments.
? what you mean
The columns can't be stretched on input parameters window. (they won't remain stretched).
Your picture is about an other window.
Ah okay so what you suggest ?
Thanks Alain and Marco.
Yeah, the short string ¨trick¨. I know...
Let´s hope the developers will solve it (for sinput) in the next build, similar as it works outside Tester
I wish you Merry Xmas and a Happy (Trading) NewYear
Thanks Alain and Marco.
Yeah, the short string ¨trick¨. I know...
Let´s hope the developers will solve it (for sinput) in the next build, similar as it works outside Tester
I wish you Merry Xmas and a Happy (Trading) NewYear
Done, Service Desk is informed. Thanks for the hint Alain.
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Despite I use "sinput" the ENUM option lines are not completely visable in Tester.
How to overcome this?