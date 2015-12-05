Poor ENUM input visability at launching an EA in Tester

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Despite I use "sinput" the ENUM option lines are not completely visable in Tester.

How to overcome this?

 

sinput ENUM_QUALITY    quality=3;               // Trading Style: All or Trade With Trend (TWT) ?

 

enum ENUM_QUALITY
  {
   DISABLED=-1,   // EA DISABLED. Select Trading Style.
   EAWAITS=0,     // EA DISABLES NEW orders, EA CLOSES EXISTING orders at TP or SL.
   TFCLOSE=1,     // CLOSE ALL EA orders for THIS Symbol on THIS TimeFrame NOW.
   CLOSEALL=2,    // CLOSE ALL EA orders NOW (ALL Symbols on ALL TimeFrames).
   TWTONE=3,      // ALL TWT signals, ONE order per signal.
   TWTMULTI=4,    // ALL TWT signals, MULTIPLE orders per signal.
   STRTWTONE=5,   // ONLY STRONG TWT signals, ONE order per signal.
   STRTWTMULTI=6, // ONLY STRONG TWT signals, MULTIPLE orders per signal.
/*
   ALLONE=7,      // ALL signals, ONE order per signal.
   ALLCOMBI=8,    // ALL signals, MULTIPLE TWT orders, ONE NON-TWT order.
   ALLMULTI=9,    // ALL signals, MULTIPLE orders per signal.
*/
  };
 

you can either stretch the cell by dragging.

or use multiple lines and add string comments.


 
Marco vd Heijden:

you can either stretch the cell by dragging.

or use multiple lines and add string comments.


Which question are you answering ?
 
? what you mean
 
Marco vd Heijden:
? what you mean

The columns can't be stretched on input parameters window. (they won't remain stretched).

Your picture is about an other window.

 
Ah okay so what you suggest ?
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Ah okay so what you suggest ?
Use shorter string :-D
 
That's what i was thinking too haha :)
 

Thanks Alain and Marco.

Yeah, the short string ¨trick¨. I know...

Let´s hope the developers will solve it (for sinput) in the next build, similar as it works outside Tester

I wish you Merry Xmas and a Happy (Trading) NewYear 

 
Hans Krijgsman:

Thanks Alain and Marco.

Yeah, the short string ¨trick¨. I know...

Let´s hope the developers will solve it (for sinput) in the next build, similar as it works outside Tester

I wish you Merry Xmas and a Happy (Trading) NewYear 

Don't hope, act. Did you report this to ServiceDesk ?
 

Done, Service Desk is informed. Thanks for the hint Alain.

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