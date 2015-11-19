eurusd trend - page 3

New comment
 
Buy EURUSD today.
 
Up and win
 

On Weekly chart is bearish.

Resistance 1.08032

Support 1.06712

eurusd

 
Md. Shahadat Hossain:
yes it may, i cant tell the future, forex is probability, some time ull win some time ull lose, we need to just make sure % of winning is more than loss. simple.
I agree
 
Ronnie Mansolillo:

On Weekly chart is bearish.

Resistance 1.08032

Support 1.06712


Hello sir,

Hope you remember :)

Yes sir, you are and you were right about eurusd :) wish me best of luck i had open buy position :( what you think i have to wait to close it?

123
New comment