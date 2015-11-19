eurusd trend - page 3
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On Weekly chart is bearish.
Resistance 1.08032
Support 1.06712
yes it may, i cant tell the future, forex is probability, some time ull win some time ull lose, we need to just make sure % of winning is more than loss. simple.
On Weekly chart is bearish.
Resistance 1.08032
Support 1.06712
Hello sir,
Hope you remember :)
Yes sir, you are and you were right about eurusd :) wish me best of luck i had open buy position :( what you think i have to wait to close it?