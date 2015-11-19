eurusd trend
now we can expect 100-120 pips upward movement for eurusd.
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XGRxk5p.png 45 kb
Md. Shahadat Hossain:Will still continue to fall 170 pips. ^_^
now we can expect 100-120 pips upward movement for eurusd.
now we can expect 100-120 pips upward movement for eurusd.
3rjfx:yes it may, i cant tell the future, forex is probability, some time ull win some time ull lose, we need to just make sure % of winning is more than loss. simple.
Will still continue to fall 170 pips. ^_^
Will still continue to fall 170 pips. ^_^
Tan Phan Ngoc:Based on......??
EURUSD ready to up. Buy now.
EURUSD ready to up. Buy now.
Stuart Browne:Hot Air.
Based on......??
Based on......??
Bad news from US.
Don't care about up or down. You still win.
Tan Phan Ngoc:Sorry, do you mean the rise in US unemployment claims about 1/2 hour ago? Or Yellen's speech in about 1/2 an hour?
Bad news from US.
Bad news from US.
I'm not being argumentative, just trying to understand where you're coming from
Cheers
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