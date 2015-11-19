eurusd trend

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now we can expect 100-120 pips upward movement for eurusd.
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XGRxk5p.png  45 kb
 

Has gone down 126 Pips already.

Well Done.

Nobody , and especially no indicator can predict the future.

 
Md. Shahadat Hossain:
now we can expect 100-120 pips upward movement for eurusd.
Will still continue to fall 170 pips. ^_^
 
3rjfx:
Will still continue to fall 170 pips. ^_^
yes it may, i cant tell the future, forex is probability, some time ull win some time ull lose, we need to just make sure % of winning is more than loss. simple.
 
EURUSD ready to up. Buy now.
 
Tan Phan Ngoc:
EURUSD ready to up. Buy now.
Based on......??
 
Stuart Browne:
Based on......??
Hot Air.
 
Bad news from US.
 
Don't care about up or down. You still win.
 
Tan Phan Ngoc:
Bad news from US.
Sorry, do you mean the rise in US unemployment claims about 1/2 hour ago? Or Yellen's speech in about 1/2 an hour?

I'm not being argumentative, just trying to understand where you're coming from

Cheers
 

Oh, and besides Yellen, another thing to watch out for @ the NY 10am cut:

Option expiries EURUSD

1.0690-1.0700-1.0705 (2 billion)

1.0750 (556 million)

1.0800 (1.4 billion) 

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