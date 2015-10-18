Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
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Ovidiu Caslariu:Not if you're a verified user. Once you are verified, your alias is no longer shown, only your real name. MQ changed it to be like that a few months ago
Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
Ovidiu Caslariu:You worried people seeing your full name? So they cannot revenge after you "scammed" them? Too bad for you...
Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
Rozana Sustar:
You worried people seeing your full name? So they cannot revenge after you "scammed" them? Too bad for you...
You worried people seeing your full name? So they cannot revenge after you "scammed" them? Too bad for you...
How you wanna revenge someone knowing his name?
I've already met people here who have canceled their seller profile because they didn't want everybody find out what's their business by just googling their name! This is a privacy concern.
M.Amin:
This is a privacy concern.
Yeah, if your a scammer.
Marco vd Heijden:How many scammers have you caught using their names? For a scammer bypassing a loose verification system shouldn't be so hard. Good luck anyways
Yeah, if your a scammer.
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