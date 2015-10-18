Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?

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Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
 
Ovidiu Caslariu:
Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
Not if you're a verified user. Once you are verified, your alias is no longer shown, only your real name. MQ changed it to be like that a few months ago
 
Ovidiu Caslariu:
Is there any way to have an alias instead of first and last name published on the forum?
You worried people seeing your full name? So they cannot revenge after you "scammed" them? Too bad for you...
 
Rozana Sustar:
You worried people seeing your full name? So they cannot revenge after you "scammed" them? Too bad for you...

How you wanna revenge someone knowing his name?

I've already met people here who have canceled their seller profile because they didn't want everybody   find out what's their business by just googling their name! This is a privacy concern.

 

M.Amin:

This is a privacy concern.

Yeah, if your a scammer.


 
Marco vd Heijden:

Yeah, if your a scammer.


How many scammers have you caught using their names? For a scammer bypassing a loose verification system shouldn't be so hard. Good luck anyways
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