MQL5 Marketplace Rules
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
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Hi
I used to have a product named " Two Moving Average Crossover" in my mql5 store, it was basically a Two Moving Average Crossover Strategy Expert Advisor. But after many updates I have added two more moving average strategy in the same EA. And in the name of the EA based of the initial strategy seems wrong, and I didn't know how to change the name of the product.
So, in order to not break the marketplace rule that say "to avoid posting duplicated product based on minor change" I did hide it from the market and published it again under a new name LT Moving Average EA.
Now the main issue is that a client contacted me because he bought the last version, and he couldn't find it anymore. I thought that even if I hide a product from the market, those who already rented, and their rent didn't expire they can still see it.
To respect his privacy, I did hide his picture profile and name.
To solve the issue, I did publish the one that I previously hided from the market, and now i have two product that are a little similar.
1- Does it mean that I'm currently breaking the rules?
2- If that is breaking the rules how can i hide it from others and show it to those who have an active rent
3- Is it possible to change the name of a product already published in the marketplace?
Thanks for reding my query.