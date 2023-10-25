MQL5 Marketplace Rules

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Hi

I used to have a product named " Two Moving Average Crossover" in my mql5 store, it was basically a Two Moving Average Crossover Strategy Expert Advisor. But after many updates I have added two more moving average strategy in the same EA. And in the name of the EA based of the initial strategy seems wrong, and I didn't know how to change the name of the product.

So, in order to not break the marketplace rule that say "to avoid posting duplicated product based on minor change" I did hide it from the market and published it again under a new name LT Moving Average EA. 

1

Now the main issue is that a client contacted me because he bought the last version, and he couldn't find it anymore. I thought that even if I hide a product from the market, those who already rented, and their rent didn't expire they can still see it.

2

To respect his privacy, I did hide his picture profile and name.

3

To solve the issue, I did publish the one that I previously hided from the market, and now i have two product that are a little similar.

1- Does it mean that I'm currently breaking the rules?

2- If that is breaking the rules how can i hide it from others and show it to those who have an active rent

3- Is it possible to change the name of a product already published in the marketplace?

Thanks for reding my query.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

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