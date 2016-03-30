MetaTrader 5 Launched on Borsa Istanbul (BIST)
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The official ceremony marking the MetaTrader 5 integration with the Middle East's largest exchange Borsa Istanbul (BIST) is taking place today in Istanbul. During the event, one of the key Turkish brokers Noor Capital Markets has sent a request for the first futures contract via the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. This means that traders working with BIST financial instruments are now able to use the powerful platform with loads of built-in services.
The ceremony is attended by key industry players - CEOs, IT directors and top managers of 60 brokerage companies from Turkey and other Middle Eastern countries. Such interest stems from the trading platform features which significantly expand the portfolio of services offered by brokers. MetaTrader 5 provides traders with the widest range of tools for trading (both conventional and algorithmic one) and technical analysis.
Borsa Istanbul Gong Ceremony
Mehmet Yildiz, Head of MetaTürk Finansal Yazılım A.Ş
Tuncay Dinç, Borsa İstanbul General Manager (on the left) and Jihad Shannak, General Manager of Noor Capital Markets (on the right)
Çetin Ali Dönmez, Borsa İstanbul Deputy General Manager
BIST Gong Ceremony Participants
"We target to provide our investors the opportunity to do the Forex and the VIOP transactions 7 times faster by providing them MetaTrader 5 also in the Gulf Area where we are established. With the cooperation of MetaQuotes who developed MetaTrader and the Turkish office, we will be moving on transferring our innovative act through the investment market technologically both in Turkey and the Gulf Area", says Jihad Shannak, General Manager of Noor Capital Markets at the occasion.
"This is an important event both for our company and the Middle Eastern markets", adds Mehmet Yildiz, Head of MetaTürk Finansal Yazılım A.Ş. "We are glad that our developments spark interest among the key players in the region, and we are interested in further strengthening our positions here. We are grateful to Noor CM for cooperation".