The first wave of Turkish brokers migrating to MetaTrader 5
Another Turkish broker GCM Forex launches MetaTrader 5
The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has further expanded its presence in Turkey. This time, one of the leading Turkish forex broker GCM Forex started offering the multi-asset platform to their traders.
"As GCM, we are glad to announce that we have launched MetaTrader 5 in a trading environment with changing trends and different customer needs", says Alper Nergiz, CEO of GCM Forex. "The introduction of this new trading platform will make a significant contribution to GCM’s product range. MetaTrader 5, providing user friendly trading and technical analysis tools, is expected to have positive impact on the trading activity of our clients".
Alper Nergiz, GCM Forex
"After the new regulatory amendments, the leverage decreased from 1:100 to 1:10 in Turkey. Now, our existing and new potential clients are even more interested to use the multi-asset platform", comments Emre Peser, Deputy Chairman of MetaTürk Software. "They can provide better services to their clients with the power of the MetaTrader 5 platform. Nowadays, brokers are mainly focused on futures trading via this platform, and after the completion of stock exchange integration with Borsa Istanbul the number of MetaTrader 5 brokers is expected to further increase".
Another Turkish broker GCM Forex launches MetaTrader 5
The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has further expanded its presence in Turkey. This time, one of the leading Turkish forex broker GCM Forex started offering the multi-asset platform to their traders.
"As GCM, we are glad to announce that we have launched MetaTrader 5 in a trading environment with changing trends and different customer needs", says Alper Nergiz, CEO of GCM Forex. "The introduction of this new trading platform will make a significant contribution to GCM’s product range. MetaTrader 5, providing user friendly trading and technical analysis tools, is expected to have positive impact on the trading activity of our clients".
Alper Nergiz, GCM Forex
"After the new regulatory amendments, the leverage decreased from 1:100 to 1:10 in Turkey. Now, our existing and new potential clients are even more interested to use the multi-asset platform", comments Emre Peser, Deputy Chairman of MetaTürk Software. "They can provide better services to their clients with the power of the MetaTrader 5 platform. Nowadays, brokers are mainly focused on futures trading via this platform, and after the completion of stock exchange integration with Borsa Istanbul the number of MetaTrader 5 brokers is expected to further increase".
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The widespread transition of brokers to the multi-asset HFT MetaTrader 5 platform is well under way, also in Turkey. In recent months, several large companies in Turkey announced the launch of the new product for their traders, including the Istanbul broker Info Yatirim. This confirms the interest of the market participants in expanding the range of offered platforms and their desire to provide traders with the most modern tools for trading in financial markets.
"As Info Yatirim, we have been using MetaTrader 4 for almost three years and finally got our MetaTrader 5 three months ago", says Can Alp, founder of Info Yatirim. "MetaTrader 5 allowed us to offer more financial products for our clients. Now, we are able to service not only Forex symbols, but also derivatives with the help of Borsa Istanbul VIOP Gateway. We are excited and expect to service stocks through the MetaTrader 5 platform soon. Since then, the MetaTrader 5 platform works fine without any issues and complaints from our clients. With MetaTrader 5, we can offer our main financial products under one application".
Can Alp, Info Yatirim
"We are expecting to see more brokers preferring MetaTrader 5 platform for their connectivity to Borsa Istanbul, even more so after the equity exchange integration", notes Mehmet Yildiz, CEO of MetaTürk Software. "I believe that the MetaTrader 5 platform will gradually increase its market share in the exchange markets in Turkey and will be ranked first sooner than expected".