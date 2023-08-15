My panel breakout, when i change timeframe.
I notice when change timeframe two panel was create. I don't know why it will happens.
First time attach on chart :
After time frame change on chart :
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> CAppDialog ExtDialog; int OnInit() { if(ExtDialog.Create(0,"Panel_Main",0,10,30,200,240)) { ExtDialog.Run(); } ChartRedraw(); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ExtDialog.Destroy(reason); } void OnTick() { } void OnChartEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam) { ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); }
Can anyone help. same code working previously . but not work in new build
This issue does not occur with the example dialogs, which inherit from CAppDialog . However, in your case, you are directly using CAppDialog for the object. Have you made any changes to the CAppDialog class?
Enrico Lambino:no i didn't can give me a example
This issue does not occur with the example dialogs, which inherit from CAppDialog . However, in your case, you are directly using CAppDialog for the object. Have you made any changes to the CAppDialog class?
This issue does not occur with the example dialogs, which inherit from CAppDialog . However, in your case, you are directly using CAppDialog for the object. Have you made any changes to the CAppDialog class?
Aadarsh Podiya:
can you give any MQL code example where i check
can you give any MQL code example where i check
example from MT4
Files:
ControlsDialog.mqh 18 kb
Controls.mq4 3 kb
Trinh Dat:
example from MT4
Dear Trinh Dat,
You coding file also same happen . it break the window. It notice it will happen will you complied file with new build 880 then try it and see it is happens. I think this BUGS in new builds. Because i hope you send me the file because u know that file is working well. but now it is not working well.
Oh, it ever work good. today it make error when compile again with new version MT4
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Dear Guys, I simply coding show panel on my chart. but My panel breakout when I change timeframe. I attach screenshot where I show how my panel breakout.
below I my code: