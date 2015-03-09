How to make My panel top of other object.

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Dear GUY

I create a EA. EA create a panel and line. but line show top of my panel. Below see the image. Line always show in top of my panel.



here the code : in the code you will see i create line first then panel. then why my line show top. How can i make my panel TOP.  Please help me out.

   drawLine(GlobalObj+"lineAvBuy",  Ave_Price_Buy,  Average_Buy, "",0);

   MyPanel.BringToTop();
 

Graphical objects are superimposed in the order of creation. The oldest - at the bottom. If you know the name of the line, you can do this: 

ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK,true);
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