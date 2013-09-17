How to draw something in future time coordinate ?
See indicator Alligator
I still not unstand what you said. That still is shift mode.
history data draw at time period index coordinate from 0,1,2,3,.......
Can I draw indicator at time index coordinate -1.-2.-3.-4........ to draw forecast values ?
There are samples of shift
//---- line shifts when drawing PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,InpJawsShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_SHIFT,InpTeethShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,InpLipsShift);
Shift in MA and Alligator as I understand is like shifting the line to the right or left. Maybe Dxdcn meant it's something like this...
I need this too.. I know how to draw objects few bars back to the future... with time, price coordinates. But like Dxdcn said : how do you draw index buffers
few bars back to the future when the lowest index number is 0 ?
Rosh have told you exactly what you asked for.Here's a screenshot of the Jaws line of the Alligator indicator shifted forward in time:
What I need is not shift, I want to draw some pridicted data in those position and original data still on their original posiotion, not shift original data at original position to those position !!!
How to draw a line parallel to another line ,without using channel ?
as long as bar D is not in the future, if it is scale the values to get a bar that is already on the chart.
can do this ?
SLOPE=( B_PRICE-A_PRICE )/BAR_AB; D_TIME=C_TIME+BAR_AB; D_PRICE=C_PRICE+SLOPE*BAR_AB;
AND DRAW LINE CD. ( i try that and there is problem ).
In MQL4, indicator can draw in future time coordinate with shift parameter.
now In Mql5, is it possible to draw my forecast values in future time coordinate ???