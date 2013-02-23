How to draw a line parallel to another line ,without using channel ?
RaptorUK:
It should work as long as bar D is not in the future, if it is scale the values to get a bar that is already on the chart.
It should work as long as bar D is not in the future, if it is scale the values to get a bar that is already on the chart.
and i was tried that also:
SLOPE=( B_PRICE-A_PRICE )/BAR_AB;
D_TIME=C_TIME-BAR_AB;
D_PRICE=C_PRICE-SLOPE*BAR_AB;
but there was problem in result. ( there is no error or warning).
=================================================
FOR EXAMPLE, as you see in pic. below :
and the points are: ( the points are Schematic )
BAR_AC=Bars( Symbol(),Period(),HP_A_TIME,HP_C_TIME); SLOPE=( HP_C-HP_A )/BAR_AC; SWEET_ZONE_POINT_TIME=HP_B_TIME-BAR_AC; SWEET_ZONE_POINT=HP_B-SLOPE*BAR_AC;
the result is not good and, line draw form 1 candle before point B.
is that refer to high lighted ? ( you can see the value ).
OHHHHHHHHH;
MY MISTAKE :
SWEET_ZONE_POINT_TIME=HP_B_TIME-(HP_C_TIME-HP_A_TIME);
AND PROBLEM SOLVED;
THANK YOU.
TIMisthebest:Well done :-)
THANK YOU.
OHHHHHHHHH;
MY MISTAKE :
AND PROBLEM SOLVED;
THANK YOU.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
HI;
in picture below:
we have: A_PRICE , A_TIME , B_PRICE , B_TIME , C_PRICE , C_TIME
line AB is drawn , i want to draw a line parallel to it from point C , ( without using channel ).
----------------------------------------------------------------
WITH USING : ( Y-Yo ) =[ ( Y1-Yo )/ ( X1-Xo )]*(X -Xo) , equation of a line in plane passed from (Xo,Yo ) & " y=mx+b " , m=[ ( Y1-Yo )/ ( X1-Xo )]
can do this ?
AND DRAW LINE CD. ( i try that and there is problem ).
if not , how can do this ?