Downloading Indicators from Market
- what does this message mean ?
- GridMACD
- Windows 10
Having a problem when I tried to download certain Applications...message reads " Applications not Found " what does this mean. I did not encounter this problem before.
Please post a actual example, which indicator(s), which platform, etc...maybe with a screenshot and the Journal log.
Wanted to buy certain products. Just would not except. I recently downloaded Windows 10. Screenshot is from their browser. However, I switched to Google Chrome, but had same problem...no response. If author has taken it off market...my question is : Why is it still advertised ? Thank you for your response. Hope you can provide an answer. Regards.
There is no screenshot.
I can't provide an answer if you don't give a reply to my questions :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Downloading Indicators from Market
Alain Verleyen, 2015.09.04 08:54Please post a actual example, which indicator(s), which platform, etc...maybe with a screenshot and the Journal log.
Sorry Alain...Hope this will suffice. Regards
Sorry Alain...Hope this will suffice. Regards
Do you have an MT4 platform installed ? Try to download it directly from MT4.
Please write to ServiceDesk about your issue.
Do you have an MT4 platform installed ? Try to download it directly from MT4.
Please write to ServiceDesk about your issue.
Hello,
Please try to reinstall MT4/MT5 and login again. Hope it will help.
Best regards,
Adrian M.
Hello,
Please try to reinstall MT4/MT5 and login again. Hope it will help.
Best regards,
Adrian M.
Lower your security settings on IE and it will work.
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