Downloading Indicators from Market

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Having a problem when I tried to download certain Applications...message reads " Applications not Found " what does this mean. I did not encounter this problem before.
 
Ramhorn:
Having a problem when I tried to download certain Applications...message reads " Applications not Found " what does this mean. I did not encounter this problem before.
Please post a actual example, which indicator(s), which platform, etc...maybe with a screenshot and the Journal log.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Please post a actual example, which indicator(s), which platform, etc...maybe with a screenshot and the Journal log.
Wanted to buy certain products. Just would not except. I recently downloaded Windows 10. Screenshot is from their browser. However, I switched to Google Chrome, but had same problem...no response. If author has taken it off market...my question is : Why is it still advertised ? Thank you for your response. Hope you can provide an answer. Regards.
 
Ramhorn:
Wanted to buy certain products. Just would not except. I recently downloaded Windows 10. Screenshot is from their browser. However, I switched to Google Chrome, but had same problem...no response. If author has taken it off market...my question is : Why is it still advertised ? Thank you for your response. Hope you can provide an answer. Regards.

There is no screenshot.

I can't provide an answer if you don't give a reply to my questions :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Downloading Indicators from Market

Alain Verleyen, 2015.09.04 08:54

Please post a actual example, which indicator(s), which platform, etc...maybe with a screenshot and the Journal log.

 
Alain Verleyen:

There is no screenshot.

I can't provide an answer if you don't give a reply to my questions :


mt4 error

Sorry Alain...Hope this will suffice. Regards 

 
Ramhorn:

Sorry Alain...Hope this will suffice. Regards 

Files:
mt4_error.png  48 kb
 
Ramhorn:

Sorry Alain...Hope this will suffice. Regards 

Do you have an MT4 platform installed ? Try to download it directly from MT4.

Please write to ServiceDesk about your issue.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Do you have an MT4 platform installed ? Try to download it directly from MT4.

Please write to ServiceDesk about your issue.

Thank you Alain...you have been very helpful. Yes, I tried to obtain certain indicators directly from MT4 platform, and it worked. However, out of curiosity, I tried once more to obtain indicator from my Registered Members site, and it did not work. I followed the prompts ie. clicked on link that asks you if you have Live MT4 , and I did.............absolutely no response to any form of payment plan Paypal etc. Kind regards.
 

Hello,



Please try to reinstall MT4/MT5 and login again. Hope it will help.


Best regards,

Adrian M.

 
ADRIAN MATUSIAK:

Hello,



Please try to reinstall MT4/MT5 and login again. Hope it will help.


Best regards,

Adrian M.

Thanks Adrian ! Yes, I took your advice, and shut everything off, and rebooted computer. Logged in to my Members area, and brought up MT4 indicators...clicked on "Indicator " to purchase, and nothing transpired. So, it would seem that some " Quirky Glitch" is hiding in the shadows to torment me. Anyway, I have given up, and can't be bothered any more. When I need to purchase indicators etc. ....I'll just revert to buy direct from Market instead of Members Area. Regards.
 
Open your Internet explorer. Doesnt matter if you use it as Main Browser or not.Check security settings and then lower them. Then it should work Properly. Had the same Problem if i bought products. Nothing happened if clicking on paypal etc.
Lower your security settings on IE and it will work.
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