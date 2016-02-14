One-click trading panel in mq4
Hey Anton,
really? I´d change the broker, cause it´s the best proof that they don´t want you to earn money :)
But if you want to to it anyway, you should take a look at the message queue in Windows. This should not be so hard to realize. Windows manages all what happens in a queue, and what you have to do is to figure out, where the panel is and tell Windows - via the queue - that "someone" clicked on the panel.
You´ll find some detailed information here: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/windows/desktop/ms632590(v=vs.85).aspx
How to?
1. Include the WinUser32.mqh and add the functions you need. The user32.dll is much bigger and can to much more than that, what´s already declared. Actually the user32.dll is the master-key to Windows itself. It´s worth to take a deeper look at it.
2. Figure out the dimensions of the chart and it´s physical position, because the panel is on a fixed place. You can do this by using the WindowHandle() function and GetWindowRect(), then you already know where the chart is physically on the screen.
3. Use PostMessage() to send a broadcast message to the queue. I don´t have the message codes ready, but you will figure them out quickly.
If you need more help, let me know.
Doerk
thank's
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How to write the code in mql4 that able to click BUY or SELL, change the lot size from 'one-click trading panel' automatically (auto-click) instead of OrderSend function. The reason ... some brokers don't accept OrderSend from the EA - they want my client to do manual trading only.