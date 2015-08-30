MQL5.com accounts
Waseem,
If you using 1 account for all your trading activities then 1 signal will work
Which account are you referring to, trading acct (brokerage), or MQL account? I'm trading from one brokerage account (six entities). How many MQL accounts do I need? one or six?
Bill
If you want to become signals provider then you register yourself as a seller.
To register yourself as seller its a second step after creating your MQL5 profile to do this click on Profile> from left side select as seller and you will see register your self with providing documents (Passport, Driving Licence etc ), After approving you will be notify and then you can see a check Icon with your name on top.
Now you Click from top Signals> Create your own signals , Here you need to add name for your signal, select MT4 or MT5 , your Trading Account no, Investor Password , and select your broker correct server, Account type real or demo, price as per month subscription fee.
*An investor password is not your Trading Account master password , investor password only to read your trading account. How to get investor password or reset Go to to your MT4 terminal Click from top Tools>Options>Server now click Change then in current password enter master password then select Investor (read only) password , enter new password. Done
Need a straight answer ASAP.
I realized (and read somewhere as well), that only the account in which I am currently logged in (MQL5) will be able to broadcast my trades coming from a brokerage account. If I understand correctly, I would need one MQL5 account for each forex/CFD signal. Therefore, The question is: do I have to create six different accounts with MQL5.com, one for each entity or just one will do?
My signals are: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD, Euro Stoxx50, Bund, SPX500
Thank you.
IT_SEEMS_MR_WASEEM_IS_AN_EXPERT
I don’t want to know how to become a signal provider, I’m very familiar with the process. Read my statement/question very carefully, if you want to comment on it. Thank you.
I don’t want to know how to become a signal provider, I’m very familiar with the process. Read my statement/question very carefully, if you want to comment on it. Thank you.
You sir are not being clear.
do you want six separate signals ?
do you want one signal that trades 6 different elements ?
you can create more signals but you need more broker accounts, not mql5 accounts.
as you say you are familiar with the process you should know that you need to provide the login and investor password
when you create the signal.
this implies that you need a set of six broker accounts, one for each signal.
In one MQL5 account you can add your all signals
Every Trading account will be treated as separate signal
Marco, what I want is one brokerage account, and one MQL account, that is it. Otherwise, that's sucks.
PS: ‘you should know that you need to provide the login and investor password when you create the signal’.
Technically, you correct, however, if I’ve one MQL account then all I need is one login password and one investor password.
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I’m planning to become a signal provider, and I'm trading six different entities, three currency pairs and three CFD’s from one brokerage account. Please clarify for me the following:
Thank you in advance for your enquiry.
Bill